Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Previously Shared How He and Allison Overcome 'Obstacles' Together 'No Matter What'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss reflected on the strength of his relationship with wife Allison Holker Boss months before his death on Tuesday.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum told PEOPLE in February that the pair could lean on each other in tough times.

"We can figure it, no matter what obstacle is in our way, there's always a way to see over it. Like always, always," he shared. "Even if you have a little moment of like, 'Oh this sucks'. But at the end of the day, everything is still going to work out. And that has been a constant source of motivation and drive from her literally, since I've known her."

The freestyle hip-hop dancer also shared that he admired his wife for "her drive and her ambition."

"Through the entire time that we've been together, I know that she always has this uncanny ability to be like, we're going to figure it out," he continued. "No matter what's going down, but we're going to figure it out. We can make a way there."

For her part, Allison told PEOPLE how her husband inspired her to live her best life.

"I think the thing I love the most about Stephen is he constantly inspires me to keep challenging myself in my own personal growth, because he is always pushing himself," she told PEOPLE. "And it's just so amazing to me to witness that I look at him as being this incredible guy, most dedicated father, beautiful husband to me, but he is always pushing himself to even better himself."

"And every single day, I get to witness that and see that growth," she continued. "And it helps me just to keep on my own personal journey as well. So every single day, I just feel so grateful for the inspiration I find from him."

A day after Boss died by suicide at the age of 40, Allison shared a statement with PEOPLE.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," the former said the Dancing with the Stars pro, 34. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison added a message for her husband at the end of her statement: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Stephen was most recently a fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he first joined as a guest DJ in 2014 and later became a permanent part of the series. He was promoted to co-executive producer status in 2020.

The father of three was a talented dancer who rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search.

He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.