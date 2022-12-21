Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mother Shares Heartbreaking Message About Her Son in 'Heaven'

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's mother shared a tribute to her late son on Instagram Wednesday.

The heartbreaking post featured a past FaceTime photo from a chat between Connie Boss Alexander and Stephen before his unexpected death. She poignantly captioned the photo: "Oh if only I could FT to heaven…"

The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance star died by suicide on Dec. 14 at the age of 40.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement to PEOPLE: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Connie Boss Alexander/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Two days after Stephen died, Connie expressed her grief in an Instagram Story post. "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," she wrote. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can."

She added a line specifically to her son: "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond. 💙 💔"

Connie Boss Alexander/Instagram

Along with Allison and Connie, Boss is survived by his three children — Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.