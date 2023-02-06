Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mom Reacts to 2023 Grammys In Memoriam Segment: 'It Will Never Seem Real'

The beloved DJ–turned–producer was one of many honored during the Grammys' annual In Memoriam segment on Sunday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 06:48 PM
Connie Alexander and Stephen "Twitch" Boss
Photo: Connie Alexander/Instagram

The death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss still feels surreal for many of his loved ones, including his mother, Connie Boss Alexander.

After the beloved dancer and The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer was featured in the 2023 Grammys' In Memoriam segment on Sunday, his mother reacted in a message shared to her Instagram Story.

"It will never seem real," she wrote alongside a snapshot from the tribute. "I miss you! I love you to infinity and beyond. Keep shining bright for us!"

She also added a white heart emoji, the hashtag #STB (her son's initials) alongside an emoji of a white dove and an emoji of a broken red heart.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mother Opens Up About 'In Memoriam' Grammys 2023 Segment, Connie Boss Alexander
Connie Boss Alexander/instagram

The Recording Academy explains on their website that the annual award show segment serves "as a moment to reflect on and salute the members of the music community we lost." Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40, was included in the memoriam to honor his work in dance.

His work in the industry began after he rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project and a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He served as a judge when the show returned in 2022.

Boss was also known for his time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In 2014, he joined the show as a guest DJ. He became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer in 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40

Offscreen, Boss frequently posted fun dance videos with his wife Allison, who also competed on SYTYCD, on social media. Their kids — Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14 — would often join them in their dance video posts.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, she shared: "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She has since honored her husband in several social media tributes, with the most recent one emphasizing how Boss was "true beacon of light" to those around him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Boss' mom has also previously spoken out on social media, thanking everyone for their support amid this tough time for her family.

"Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," she wrote. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can."

She concluded her post by adding a personal message for her late son. "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond. 💙 💔," she said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
US jazz singer Samara Joy accepts the Best New Artist award during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Samara Joy Reveals She'll Display Her First Grammy at Her Parents' House: 'That's Where It Belongs'
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith Was Going to Be a Surprise Grammys Performer — but Had to Drop Out for 'Bad Boys 4'
Lizzo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo at the Grammy Awards: A Complete History of Her Wins, Nominations and Performances
Niall Horan, Harry Styles Grammys, Liam Payne
Harry Styles' One Direction Bandmates Niall Horan and Liam Payne Congratulate Him on Grammys Wins
65th GRAMMY Awards - Cardi B
Cardi B Honors Late Designer Paco Rabanne with Her 2023 Grammys Outfit Change — See Her Daring Look
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (13754897ba) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio at Milk Studios in Hollywood, CA. Universal Music Group's 2023 After Party Celebrating The GRAMMY Awards Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Change Into Wedding Looks for Grammys Afterparty 
Trevor Noah attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021
Trevor Noah Jokes About Prince Harry's 'Frostbitten Penis' at Grammys After Appearing on Meghan's Podcast
Dwayne Johnson and his mom, Ata Johnson attend the ceremony honoring Dwayne Johnson with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Dwayne Johnson Gives Update on Mom After Her Car Crash: She's 'Doing Good'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Beyoncé Changes Mid-Grammys Into Velvet Gown After Getting Stuck in Traffic En Route to Ceremony
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Editors' Picks: Our Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys
Joe Jonas and Shania Twain attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS
How Stars Celebrated at the Grammys 2023 Afterparties
65th Annual Grammys - Megan Fox & MGK TOUT
Megan Fox Ditches Her Cast at 2023 Grammys After Breaking Her Wrist Just Days Before
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Grammys
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Grammys: Taylor Swift Dances in the Crowd, Adele Holds Court and More
Beyonce Grammys
Behind-the-Scenes Moments from the 2023 Grammys