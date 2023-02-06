Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mom Reacts to 2023 Grammys In Memoriam Segment: 'It Will Never Seem Real'

The death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss still feels surreal for many of his loved ones, including his mother, Connie Boss Alexander.

After the beloved dancer and The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer was featured in the 2023 Grammys' In Memoriam segment on Sunday, his mother reacted in a message shared to her Instagram Story.

"It will never seem real," she wrote alongside a snapshot from the tribute. "I miss you! I love you to infinity and beyond. Keep shining bright for us!"

She also added a white heart emoji, the hashtag #STB (her son's initials) alongside an emoji of a white dove and an emoji of a broken red heart.

The Recording Academy explains on their website that the annual award show segment serves "as a moment to reflect on and salute the members of the music community we lost." Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40, was included in the memoriam to honor his work in dance.

His work in the industry began after he rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project and a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He served as a judge when the show returned in 2022.

Boss was also known for his time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In 2014, he joined the show as a guest DJ. He became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer in 2020.

Offscreen, Boss frequently posted fun dance videos with his wife Allison, who also competed on SYTYCD, on social media. Their kids — Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14 — would often join them in their dance video posts.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, she shared: "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She has since honored her husband in several social media tributes, with the most recent one emphasizing how Boss was "true beacon of light" to those around him.

Boss' mom has also previously spoken out on social media, thanking everyone for their support amid this tough time for her family.

"Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," she wrote. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can."

She concluded her post by adding a personal message for her late son. "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond. 💙 💔," she said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.