Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Had 'Multiple' Projects in the Works for 2023: 'He Was So Excited,' Says Source

2023 was shaping up to be a busy year for Stephen "tWitch" Boss before his sudden death at age 40.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Boss and his wife Allison Holker Boss had "multiple shows, brand deals and projects in pre-production for the upcoming year."

"He was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved day to day," another insider shares with PEOPLE.

As for his role on SYTYCD, PEOPLE confirms that no decisions have been made about a 2023 season.

Sadly, Boss would never get to see any of his project come to fruition as he died by suicide on Tuesday. Allison confirmed the news in an exclusive statement with PEOPLE, where she also remembered how "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

"He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," Allison, 34, said. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

Concluding her statement, Allison asked for privacy for their family and added a message for her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

Reacting to the devastating news, Ellen DeGeneres penned a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair hugging.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Mike Rozman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

She also shared an emotional video on Thursday, which aired during the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, showing a montage of her favorite moments with the late star.

"Whenever he's not here it's just different … he's my pal, he's my sidekick, because we have this connection," she shared in the video. "Just looking over and he makes me laugh. He really, really makes me laugh."

Stars including Jennifer Lopez, JoJo Siwa, and Jada Pinkett Smith as well as Boss's friends from So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars also paid tribute to him on social media.

"He was so sweet, kind and generous," Pinkett Smith wrote. "So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn't have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.