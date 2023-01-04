Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Loved Ones Gather for Small Funeral 3 Weeks After Star's Death

The beloved dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died suddenly at age 40 on Dec. 13

By
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

Published on January 4, 2023 02:32 PM

Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being laid to rest, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The So You Think You Can Dance star and beloved DJ–turned–producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is being memorialized at a small family funeral, a source shares.

Boss, who was died by suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40. His death was confirmed the next day in a statement to PEOPLE by his wife Allison Holker Boss. In her statement, Alison, 34, described the kind of person her husband was and reflected on the legacy he's built.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she said.

Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Getty

Allison continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

Concluding her statement, Allison asked for privacy for her family before sending her husband a final message: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on December 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

The late star previously co-hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings with Allison. He also appeared in many high-profile films and shows, including Magic Mike XXL, Modern Family and Step Up All In.

Offscreen, Boss frequently posted fun dance videos with wife Allison — who also competed on SYTYCDon social media. Their kids would often join the pair in their dance video posts.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Judge Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen "tWitch" Boss. FOX via Getty Images

In the wake of his passing, emotional tributes poured in from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, Jada Pinkett Smith, JoJo Siwa and Cheryl Burke. Boss's friends from So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars also paid tribute to him on social media.

The professional dancer's mom also issued a statement on social media, where she thanked everyone for their support amid this tough time and sent a personal message to her late son.

"Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond. 💙 💔," she said.

In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by their children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

News of Wednesday's funeral was first reported by TMZ.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

