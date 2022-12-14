Nigel Lythgoe Mourns the Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The Dance Community Will Be Reeling Today'

Nigel Lythgoe is remembering Stephen "tWitch" Boss following his death on Tuesday.

The former So You Think You Can Dance judge, 73, shared that he was "heartbroken and devastated" by the news of Boss' death. Boss competed on the dance competition show in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

"I'm at a loss to understand how someone as loved and as inspirational to so many people as Stephen was, can feel they are in such a dark place that they have no other choice but to end their life," he said in a statement. "With Twitch that is unimaginable to me. What were the demons that he kept to himself?"

"He always had that broad smile and a joy of life. Everyone who met him loved him," he continued. "Did he really have no one to talk with that could help him to unload some of his issues? How sad, how very sad. Mental health is a real issue that is often hidden from us."

Angela Weiss/Getty

Lythgoe continued, "The dance community will be reeling today but my deepest sympathy goes out to his wife, Allison and their children."

He concluded his statement by noting the importance of looking after each other especially with the holidays approaching.

"It's important to recognize that mental health is a real problem and sometimes goes unnoticed in our loved ones," he shared. "As we go into this happy time of the year for so many of us we must recognize that stress and dark emotions appear to be heightened in others."

Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Boss died by suicide at the age of 40. His wife, fellow So You Think You Can Dance star Allison Holker Boss, shared a statement with PEOPLE on the matter.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

In concluding her post, Allison added a message for her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Getty

In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Following a successful run on competition shows like SYTYCD, Boss landed a gig as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He later became a permanent fixture on the series and eventually was named a co-executive producer for the series.

Offscreen, Boss frequently posted fun dance videos with wife Allison — who also competed on SYTYCD — on social media. Their kids would often join the pair in their dance video posts.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.