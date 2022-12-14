Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Wife Allison Holker Speaks Out on His Legacy: He 'Lit Up Every Room He Stepped Into'

Allison Holker Boss is mourning the loss of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison shared in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

She continued, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

She concluded, "We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Stephen, who was 40, was a fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he first joined as a guest DJ in 2014 and later became a permanent part of the series. He was promoted to co-executive producer status in 2020.

The father of three was a talented dancer who rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search.

Getty

He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

Stephen also garnered a substantial following on Instagram where he and Allison often collaborated on joyful and elaborate dance routines.

On Sunday, the duo danced in front of a Christmas tree to Alicia Keys' "December Back 2 June."

"HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot 🥹 #thebosshouse #holidayfun #dance #bossstudios," Allison wrote.

One day later, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

"It's our 9th anniversary!! I couldn't be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013

Stephen posted a carousel of images from their wedding day, and wrote: "Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"