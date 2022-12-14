Entertainment TV Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ and 'SYTYCD' All-Star, Dead at 40 Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE: "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines and Melody Chiu Melody Chiu Instagram Twitter Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 10:04 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at age 40. Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement issued to PEOPLE. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, began. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Per the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, his death is still pending additional investigation. TMZ was the first to report the news. Celebrities Who've Died in 2022 Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022. In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020. Boss is survived by his wife Allison as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14. This is a developing story.