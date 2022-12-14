Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ and 'SYTYCD' All-Star, Dead at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at age 40.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement issued to PEOPLE.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, began. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Per the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, his death is still pending additional investigation.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

Boss is survived by his wife Allison as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

This is a developing story.