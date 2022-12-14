Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Beloved Dancer Is Found Dead

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's cause of death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

In a statement to PEOPLE, county officials confirm that the 40-year-old professional dancer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death occurred on Tuesday at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles.

The case is now closed, per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

On Wednesday, the late star's wife, fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker Boss, shared a statement with PEOPLE regarding her husband's death.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Concluding her post, Allison added a message for her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

In addition to Allison, Boss is survived by children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Allison Holker/Instagram

Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Reacting to the devastating news, Ellen DeGeneres penned a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair hugging.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him."

DeGeneres concluded: "Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Stars including Jennifer Lopez, JoJo Siwa, and Jada Pinkett Smith as well as Boss's friends from So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars also paid tribute to him on social media.

"He was so sweet, kind and generous," Pinkett Smith wrote. "So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn't have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.