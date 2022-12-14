A Look Back at Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss's Relationship Timeline: 'My Forever Person'

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss's relationship was love at first dance.

On Dec. 14, Allison confirmed the heartbreaking news that Stephen had died from suicide at age 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

The couple first connected in 2010 when they appeared as all-stars on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance, but they didn't actually hit it off until the season wrap party.

"We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of So You Think You Can Dance and we have been together ever since," Stephen previously told PEOPLE.

"There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day," Allison added.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The couple eventually tied the knot in a ceremony in Paso Robles, California, in 2013 and are parents to three children: daughters Weslie and Zaia and son Maddox.

From their sweet moments on the dance floor to their milestone family moments, take a look back at the couple's love story.

2006: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss meet at a party

Though many assumed they first met when they appeared on SYTYCD together in 2010, the couple actually met for the first time in 2006 at a mutual friend's party.

"Our good friend [and Season 2 contestant] Ivan Koumaev had a party and invited a bunch of us. We met there for the first time, but Allison doesn't remember at all!" Stephen revealed during an interview with Dance Spirit.

2010: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss appear on SYTYCD together

The two eventually crossed paths again as they both appeared as all-stars during SYTYCD season 7. Though they admired each other from afar, it wasn't until the very end of the season that they formed a connection.

"We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of So You Think You Can Dance and we have been together ever since," Stephen told PEOPLE.

"There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day," Allison added. "And we never looked back."

May 2012: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss make their red carpet debut

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

In May 2012, Stephen and Allison went public with their relationship as they stepped out for two different events. On May 19, they attended Tyler Shields' MOUTHFUL gallery debut and on May 23, the two attended the premiere of Battlefield America, marking their first red carpet as a couple.

April 30, 2013: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss appear on Dancing With the Stars together

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

After sharing the stage on SYTYCD, the two joined forces on Dancing With the Stars season 16, performing a number together as Lindsey Stirling played music.

June 2013: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss get engaged

In June 2013, Stephen surprised Allison by getting down on one knee and proposing while they were filming a commercial.

July 27, 2013: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss attend the Celebration of Dance Gala

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The duo later celebrated their engagement as they attended the Celebration of Dance Gala, where Allison proudly showed off her engagement ring on the red carpet.

Aug. 1, 2013: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss share a kiss at the TCAs

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The newly engaged couple shared a sweet kiss for the cameras as they attended the FOX All-Star Party during the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour.

Sept. 19, 2013: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss attend a pre-Emmys party

Araya Doheny/WireImage

A few months before tying the knot, the two attended a pre-Emmys party together and cuddled up close for the cameras.

Dec. 10, 2013: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss get married

In December 2013, the couple got married at SYTYCD creator Nigel Lythgoe's Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles, Calif. In addition to becoming husband and wife, Stephen also became a stepfather to Allison's daughter Weslie from a previous relationship.

Paying tribute to their dancing roots, the two also performed a hip-hop-inspired dance routine to Justin Bieber's hit "Somebody to Love" alongside Allison's daughter Weslie.

May 4, 2014: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss attend the Pasadena Playhouse's Premiere Gala with their daughter

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

In May 2014, the two attended one of their first events as a family of three as they walked the red carpet for the Pasadena Playhouse's Premiere Gala alongside Weslie.

Oct. 5, 2015: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss reveal they're expecting on DWTS

David Livingston/Getty

During an episode of DWTS in season 21, Allison revealed the exciting news that she was pregnant with her second child. The couple posed for a handful of cute photos backstage as Stephen placed his hand on Allison's stomach.

Feb. 17, 2016: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss attend the Zootopia premiere

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Allison showed off her growing baby bump as she attended the premiere of Zootopia alongside Stephen, who cradled her stomach on the red carpet.

March 27, 2016: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss welcome their son Maddox Laurel

In March 2016, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Maddox Laurel.

"[Maddox's birth] was truly an unforgettable moment and we are grateful to everyone that shared in the experience and made it so monumental. Our family feels full!" the two said in a statement to PEOPLE.

March 2, 2017: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss attend the premiere of Beauty and the Beast with their daughter

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The trio had a magical night out as they attended the premiere of Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast in L.A.

Nov. 13, 2017: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss host Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings

Todd Anderson via Getty

In 2017, the duo teamed up onscreen again as they co-hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings together. In promotion of the special, the couple took a handful of dreamy photos together in front of Cinderella's Castle in Magic Kingdom.

June 5, 2018: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss attend The Incredibles 2 premiere with their kids

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The family of four rocked matching suits as they attended the premiere of The Incredibles 2. Allison and Weslie donned bright red ensembles, while Stephen and Maddox looked sharp in black.

Sept. 30, 2019: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss attend the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The couple kept the family outings coming as they attended the premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil with their brood. On the red carpet, Allison, who was expecting their third child at the time, showed off her growing baby bump in a red dress.

Nov. 3, 2019: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss welcome their daughter Zaia

A few months after their family outing, Allison gave birth to a daughter named Zaia. "Healthy beautiful angel," Allison wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her newborn's tiny hand.

February 2020: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss open up about parenting

Shortly after expanding their family, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about parenting, saying, "It still takes a village."

"[It's] a little challenging [because] we have family in Utah and Arizona; our family's spread out. But then also we have what would be our chosen family, our family friends in L.A., that are always there to help. And also we have nannies. And it does — it takes a whole village to run this thing," Stephen said.

"I will say, as parents, we're very, very hands-on parents. But as many people that you can have there to help you out with your kids — to love them, to share joy with them and laughter — it's a win-win for everyone," Allison added.

June 2020: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss celebrate Loving Day anniversary

In June 2020, Stephen celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the landmark Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court case, which struck down laws banning interracial marriage.

"Love wins," Stephen wrote alongside a photo of the Lovings and an image of him and Allison on their wedding day. "53 years ago today, our life together became a possibility. Forever turned into reality. Our family, our legacy. We couldn't have gotten here without Mr. & Mrs. Loving."

Stephen continued, "And just like their love for each other paved the way for change, I want for our love to do the same. To be a picture of hope. A picture of happiness. A picture that ACTUALLY looks like a really dope puzzle. Like, pieces that at one time were apart indefinitely, until someone said 'nah, there's a bigger picture here.' Building that picture takes patience. Humility. Focus. Optimism. Vision. Steadfastness."

Allison posted a similar tribute, writing: "I was able to marry the love of my life... because Mr & Mrs LOVING showed us that love always wins! 53 years ago they became the first interracial marriage to become legal! I am grateful and will continue to move forward with love!"

Feb. 2, 2022: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss open up to PEOPLE about their love story

For PEOPLE's Love Issue in 2022, the couple opened up about their love story, including their instantaneous connection on the dance floor at an SYTYCD wrap party.

"We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of So You Think You Can Dance and we have been together ever since," Stephen told PEOPLE.

Not long after, Allison said she knew she had found her "forever person" in Stephen. "Three weeks into us dating, I told him that he was my one," she said. "I was so confident."

June 25, 2022: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss attend the premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

In June 2022, the couple attended the premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru with all of their children. The family of five was all smiles as they huddled up for a handful of photos together on the red carpet.

Nov. 17, 2022: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss talk about having more kids

Speaking with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous daytime show, the couple opened up about their family and whether they "miss having a newborn in the house."

"I sure do," Allison declared, as both her husband and the audience reacted with surprise. "I think we would love to start trying for another one." In response, Stephen said, "We do. I love the little babies, I love them. It's a constant conversation."

Nov. 25, 2022: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss celebrate Thanksgiving with their family

Allison Holker/Instagram

In November 2022, the couple celebrated Thanksgiving with their family, posting a sweet photo on social media. "We are sending you all so much love and joy!! We are grateful for all of you for being such an incredible part of our lives!!" Allison captioned the post. "And being a wife and mother to this family is just the best gift I could ever ask for in this life!! I am grateful for our family's love, joy and health and hope to be able to keep spreading love!!"

Dec. 5, 2022: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss attend the Critics Choice Association Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

In December 2022, the two flashed sweet smiles as they attended the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. The event marked their last red carpet together before Stephen's death.

Dec. 10, 2022: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Boss celebrate their anniversary

On Dec. 10, Stephen celebrated his ninth anniversary with Allison, sharing throwback images from their wedding. "Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" he wrote on Instagram.

Allison also shared a Reel on Instagram in honor of their anniversary, writing, "It's our 9th anniversary!! I couldn't be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013."

Dec. 14, 2022: Allison Holker Boss confirms Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death

On Dec. 14, PEOPLE confirmed that Stephen died from suicide at age 40. Following his death, Allison shared a heartfelt statement about her late husband exclusively to PEOPLE.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she began the statement. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.