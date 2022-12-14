Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Allison Holker Celebrated Anniversary Just Days Before His Death

Just three days before Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death at age 40, he was celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife, Allison Holker Boss.

Stephen, who joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a DJ before becoming a co-executive producer in 2020, captioned a carousel of photos with Allison: "Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

In the series of professional shots from the couple's 2013 wedding, they can be seen dancing and playfully showing off their new wedding rings to the camera.

Allison also shared a video montage featuring shots from their wedding and set to Adele's "One and Only" on Instagram.

"It's our 9th anniversary!!" she wrote. "I couldn't be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013"

Holker shared a statement with PEOPLE on Wednesday: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

She continued, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

"We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Just one day after their anniversary, Allison shared a joint video of her and Boss, who was a talented performer, dancing to Alicia Keys' song "December Back 2 June," which Allison called their "HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot 🥹 #thebosshouse #holidayfun #dance #bossstudios"

Boss gained recognition on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search and later competing on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. He was named runner-up on the show's fourth season that year, eventually returning as an All-Star and even a judge in 2022.

The pair have three children together: Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.