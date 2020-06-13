Stephen 'Twitch' Boss and Allison Holker Mark Loving Day Anniversary with Photo of Their Wedding

June 12 was the 53rd anniversary of the Loving v. Virginia court case, which struck down laws banning interracial marriage

Stephen “tWitch” Boss is honoring the landmark Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court case, which struck down laws banning interracial marriage.

On Friday, which was the case's 53rd anniversary also called Loving Day, Boss posted a tribute to the Loving case, named for an interracial couple, Mildred Jeter and Richard Loving.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Love wins,” Boss, 37, wrote alongside a photo of the Lovings and an image of him and fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker on their wedding day.

“53 years ago today, our life together became a possibility. Forever turned into reality. Our family, our legacy. We couldn’t have gotten here without Mr. & Mrs. Loving,” the Ellen DeGeneres Show star said,

Boss continued, “And just like their love for each other paved the way for change, I want for our love to do the same. To be a picture of hope. A picture of happiness. A picture that ACTUALLY looks like a really dope puzzle. Like, pieces that at one time were apart indefinitely, until someone said 'nah, there’s a bigger picture here.' Building that picture takes patience. Humility. Focus. Optimism. Vision. Steadfastness.”

“There’s also another picture that needs that kind of attention. The picture of all people in America, seen as just that, people. Love fights. Loving wins. So, strap your gloves on America,” he concluded. “Let’s EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US spread the love and light of equality and do what’s right to make this a place where our kids don’t have to be scared to be the unique piece of this puzzle we live in.”

Holker, 37, posted a similar tribute, writing: “I was able to marry the love of my life... because Mr & Mrs LOVING showed us that love always wins! 53 years ago they became the first interracial marriage to become legal! I am grateful and will continue to move forward with love!”

Ellen DeGeneres also shared the tribute on her Instagram page.

Boss and Holker have three children together, 7-month-old Zaia, 4-year-old Maddox and Weslie, 11.

Earlier this week, the couple shared a message about white privilege amid the current protests against police brutality and highlighted how their experiences with race have differed.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CA8xzw4BmMl/?utm_source=ig_embed

They filmed a TikTok video in which the audio prompted them to “put down a finger” if they had experienced different things, such as being called a racial slur, being accused of not being able to afford something expensive and having fear in their heart while being stopped by the police.