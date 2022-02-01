Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Admits He's 'Not Quite Ready' for Ellen to End But Knows 'It's Time'

"I think the closer that it's getting to the end, naturally, as we do, you start to miss it," said Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been a major part of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' life over the last several years — so naturally, he's having a hard time preparing to let it go.

Boss — who had been the show's DJ since 2014 before becoming a co-executive producer and occasional guest-host — shared his thoughts on the talk show coming to an end with Entertainment Tonight. The dancer admitted he'll "miss" working on the show, though he is aware that "it's time" for it to wrap.

"Things do have a beginning and they have an end, so I know that," said Boss, 39. "But I think the closer that it's getting to the end, naturally, as we do, you start to miss it and you start to soak in all of the little moments where you go, 'Well, maybe I'm not quite ready to say goodbye just yet.'"

While he's sad to say goodbye to the show, Boss said he's excited to continue supporting host Ellen DeGeneres in her next venture.

"But then at the same time, this is the natural order of things and also I've said it before, I'm just excited for my friend to start her new chapter of the rest of her journey, you know?" he said.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in 2003 and has since gone on to accumulate more than 60 Daytime Emmy Awards. In May 2021, it was announced that the series will conclude after 19 seasons.

As The Ellen DeGeneres Show is in the midst of airing its farewell season, Boss teased that fans "can definitely count on a lot of new guests that have obviously had incredible moments in the past coming back to say goodbye."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss

"I feel like there's been so many different guests that have also given her so much, for lack of a better phrase, soul food," he continued to tell the news outlet. "And what's great about this too though is it doesn't just lie in the celebrity capacity, it's also people that we've helped throughout the years. A lot of the human interest stories that have gone on to do incredible things and inspired other communities to do incredible things too, you know?"

"So, we're definitely going to continue doing that, even up until the last show, man," he added. "We're still giving people opportunities and changing lives and making sure that kindness and love is still spread amongst the laughs."

Previously, DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter she was ending her show because it was "just not a challenge anymore." The 64-year-old also said her decision was not connected to the toxic workplace allegations that surfaced in 2020.

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign maybe for one," she said last May. "They were saying there was no way to sign for one. 'We can't do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.' So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, 'You know, that's going to be 19, don't you want to just go to 20? It's a good number.' So is 19."

Ellen DeGeneres

Around the time the series end news broke, Boss admitted he wasn't surprised by DeGeneres' decision. He confirmed that she "had announced it three years ago that she signed on for three more years."

"We've employed thousands and thousands and thousands of people, changed a lot of lives, but that's something to do that same thing every single day," he told E! News last June. "And I'm proud of her that she's kind of put an earmark on the closing of a saga to begin her next chapter. Because that's huge and monumental in itself."