How Stephen Moyer Fell in Love with Anna Paquin Just Days into Shooting True Blood

It was love at first bite for Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin.

Moyer, 46, stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night to “spill the tea” – actually, blood – about steamy vampire show True Blood, including his marriage to on-screen lover Paquin.

“We met screen testing for the show. We were both single at the time, and there was just this kind of spark,” he said, adding that things really started to sizzle when filming began.

“I didn’t see her for three months, and she had gone from having dark hair to this beautiful blond, and I had gone from being blond to this dark vampire,” the actor added. “By day three or four – oh, this is going to sound so syrupy – but I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. It was within seconds, really, and it just became a thing.”

Moyer and Paquin, 33, wed in August 2010 and have two children together: 3-year-old twins Charlie and Poppy.