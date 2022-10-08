Fox Weather's Stephen Morgan Marries News Correspondent Steven Romo: 'I Can't Imagine Living Without Him'

Stephen Morgan wed Steven Romo in an intimate ceremony one year after they got engaged

Published on October 8, 2022 06:59 PM
Stephen Morgan & Steven Romo. credit: Heather Glenn with Elysian Bloom Photography
Photo: Heather Glenn with Elysian Bloom Photography

Steven Romo and Stephen Morgan are married!

On Saturday, NBC News correspondent Romo, 37 wed Fox Weather meteorologist Morgan, 33, in an intimate ceremony at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas.

"Standing up there in front of people I love most in the world, it was so important for me to capture what it's meant for me to find Stephen," says Romo. "It is something I truly never thought was possible."

Adds Morgan, "He doesn't want to live without me. And I can't imagine living without him."

Stephen Morgan & Steven Romo
Steven Romo/Twitter

Romo and Morgan came out as gay in 2021 in dual Instagram posts in which they also announced their engagement.

When it came to planning their big day, executed by Nicole Morrill, "there's no clear guidebook for gay weddings," says Morgan. "Growing up in a church that condemned homosexuality, I never expected to even get married. But we made it up as we went, with a little help from our friends!"

Says Romo, "While a few relatives from both sides are not accepting of us, so many others have stepped up to show us what in the world to do. I've been embracing thankfulness for the kindness I didn't even know I needed."

The grooms wore tuxedos by Jacomino Bespoke Clothiers as they exchanged vows in front of 125 guests. Following the ceremony, attendees enjoyed hors d'oeuvres of beef empanadas and chicken chimichangas in honor of Romo's Latino culture, before tucking into a dinner of chicken, glazed pork tenderloin and scalloped potatoes. That's The Cake Bakery provided a sweet dessert.

Now that they're officially wed, "I'm looking forward to being able to call each other husband!" says Morgan. "We're also planning to adopt not one, but two dogs."

"I'm looking forward to a honeymoon" says Romo. "Hopefully during the winter we can get a break from the cold and go somewhere warm."

But ultimately, "I'm just looking forward to building my life with Stephen," he says. "I thought I had life pretty well figured out and that there were no surprises in store [before I met him], but I'm so glad I was wrong!"

