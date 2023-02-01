Stephen Colletti Claims He Was Asked to Join 'The Hills' Revival — and Date Star Audrina Patridge

There could have been a new item on The Hills: New Beginnings had Stephen Colletti chosen to take the offer MTV allegedly gave him.

On Tuesday's episode of Dear Media's Back to the Beach podcast, the Laguna Beach star, 36, told his co-host Kristin Cavallari that the network asked him to join The Hills revival. Further, he says, the show's producers wanted him to date star Audrina Patridge.

"Every year, the producers would hit me up, ask me if I wanted to do a show, ask me if I could find a way to do the show," Colletti said on his podcast. "When they started doing The Hills: New Beginnings, they hit me up. And at the moment, we were working on finding [my show] Everyone's Doing Great a home. We were trying to sell it. So I was like, 'I'm going to take a meeting. If there was a world where if I show in a couple episodes of The Hills and Viacom or one of their platforms buys the show, I'll f---ing do it.'"

MTV

Though the deal didn't work out the way Colletti imagined, he also added the show wanted him to cozy up to Patridge, insinuating they could have some chemistry if they worked together.

"[They] we're like, 'Couldn't you see yourself having a little something with, like, Audrina? It seemed like you guys have good chemistry, and you know her, right?'" he told Cavallari, 36. "'So it's not totally unrealistic to think that you'd maybe go out on a date.'"

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Though Colletti did not join the main cast of the spinoff, he did appear in one episode of the original show while attending friend Lauren Conrad's party. With that in mind, Colletti said he didn't think he could be part of the new show since he was only close with Cavallari and Conrad, 37, noting that the rest of the cast were "not people [he] hung out with."

Cavallari disagreed with Colletti, stating he would have "taken over that show" had he been on it.

"You tell me whether or not you're going to buy my TV show, and I'll let you know whether or not I'm going to come on The Hills," Colletti joked about the network's offer.

PEOPLE has reached out to MTV for comment.

Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

While the One Tree Hill alum did not participate in the show, he did appear in two seasons of Laguna Beach, where he gained fame for the love triangle between himself, Cavallari and Conrad.

He and Cavallari have remained friends and launched their podcast in July 2022, where they debunk rumors about the show and explain how the series may not have been as "real" as people thought — even the infamous triangle.

"I had a huge problem with this because look, obviously they created this show around this love triangle and there's moments where you and I were broken up," Colletti explained in an August episode. "And they had learned about Lauren and I hooking up and being very good friends and, you know, obviously stuff happened at certain times, but at no point ever whenever we were together would I step out on you in that way. That made my blood boil a little bit."

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Colletti and Cavallari's on-and-off relationship began before the cameras started rolling on Laguna Beach in the early 2000s. The series depicted Conrad, now 36, as another love interest for the actor.

Cavallari went on to wed Jay Cutler in 2013 but their divorce was finalized this year. Conrad, for her part, has been married to William Tell since 2014.

Meanwhile, Colletti confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Alex Weaver in August.