Stephen Colletti Calls Slut-Shaming Kristin Cavallari on 'Laguna Beach' One of His 'Worst Moments' in Life

Stephen Colletti is apologizing for his past behavior.

The Laguna Beach alum had a heart-to-heart with ex-girlfriend Kristin Cavallari on an episode of their podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen and apologized for one of their harsher TV interactions.

In the conversation, the friends revisited their 2004 high school trip to Cabo, and one fight in particular, which saw Colletti, 36, call Cavallari, 36, a "slut."

"That is me literally at my worst right there," Colletti said. "My mom raised me in a good way to treat women, to be well-mannered, treat you with respect and to obviously never in a million years lay a finger on somebody or anything like that."

He took responsibility for the moment. "I am in your face calling you a slut," Colletti added. "That is probably the harshest moments of my life."

"That is one of the worst moments of my life and it's on camera," he said. "But to say the things I said to you and get in your face the way I did, is something I'm also very sorry for. I wish it didn't happen. I was out of control and definitely owe you an apology."

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Cavallari went on to tell audiences that it was truly a low in their relationship — and not reflective of Colletti in real life.

"Beyond that, you never yelled at me," Cavallari noted. "I never saw you yell at anybody. It truly was not you. We've all experienced that really deep jealous feeling before and it sucks. S--- happens but it wasn't who you are."

She also pointed to her own behavior. "I feel like it could have been a lot worse had I been my normal firecracker self," Cavallari added. "I was proud of my reaction — or lack thereof — to you."

Cavallari also joked about the conversation on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of the exes.

"Gonna remember us like this and not like this week's episode in cabo 🤣" she captioned the photo. "Part 2….keep dancing on the bar, ____!"

Colletti responded, with a suggestion for their podcast finale. "A tough watch," he commented. "Might have to do our finale episode from Cabo. I have to dance on table."

Though Colletti and Cavallari are exes, the pair have maintained a strong friendship in adult life.

Their podcast follows the exes as they rewatch Laguna Beach, and provide commentary based on behind-the-scenes memories.