Stephen Colbert to Announce PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday: Watch His Sexiest Moments

Tune into the Nov. 9 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to find out who will dethrone Michael B. Jordan as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

The 2021 Sexiest Man Alive announcement is almost here — and who better to share the news than Stephen Colbert?

The 57-year-old comedian is set to announce PEOPLE's next Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show.

In a new video promoting the upcoming announcement, Colbert looks back on all the times he has vied for the SMA title.

In one clip, from last November, Colbert showed off a mock cover of the Sexiest Man Alive issue featuring himself, while poking fun at former President Donald Trump's false claims that he had won the 2020 election.

"Gosh, I hope this announcement doesn't overshadow me declaring myself PEOPLE Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive," the late-night host joked at the time. "I sensed a power vacuum in the sexy sphere."

stephen colbert Stephen Colbert | Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty

"I'm coming for you McConaughey," Colbert added, in reference to 2005 Sexiest Man Alive winner Matthew McConaughey.

Despite his many declarations, though, Colbert was not last year's Sexiest Man Alive. Instead, the coveted title went to Michael B. Jordan.

In April, Jordan, 34, revealed to PEOPLE that his close friends "consistently" rag on him for holding the Sexiest Man Alive crown, especially "when they're trying to be obnoxious and bother me."

"Everything I do, it's like, 'Ooh, Sexiest Man Alive. He uses a straw. Oh my God! He opened that can. Sexiest Man. So sexy.' The harassment doesn't stop," the actor said.

Michael B. Jordan- SMA SWEATERS Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Getty

Still, the Creed actor said he wouldn't mind being made the Sexiest Man Alive again. "But now I know George Clooney has been Sexiest Man Alive a few times, so listen, Clooney, I'm coming for you. Let's try to run it!" Jordan joked.

As for who was the most excited for his Sexiest Man Alive title, he previously told PEOPLE the women in his family "are definitely proud of this one."

"When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well," he said. "This is one that they're definitely going to have a special place for."