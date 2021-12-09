"I did not play a convincing sick person," the Late Show host joked while interviewing SATC stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis

Stephen Colbert Was Once Rejected for a Role In Sex and the City: 'I Didn't Have the Acting Chops'

Cynthia Nixon says Stephen Colbert is "the one that got away."

In a joint interview with the And Just Like That… costar Kristin Davis on The Late Show, Nixon recalled a 2003 episode of Sex and the City in which host Stephen Colbert was nearly cast as a man who ditched a date due to diarrhea.

"Evidently, I didn't have the acting chops to act like I had diarrhea," joked Colbert, 57, during Wednesday's chat.

The scene appears in the fourth episode of season 6 entitled "Pick-a-Little, Talk-a-Little," in which the core four characters coin the phrase "he's just not that into you." As Nixon explains, Miranda Hobbes was on a date with a man who attempted to leave quickly — but not for the reason she was expecting.

"She kept saying, 'It's fine, you're not that into me. I understand,' and he finally had to blurt out, 'I have diarrhea and I have to leave,' " the actress remembered.

Nixon then recalled a conversation that arose while sitting around the set of And Just Like That…: "One of the writers who was a writer on the old show said that actually, Stephen Colbert was almost cast for that part!"

Colbert eventually cut in. "They wrote that with me in mind?" he asked.

"I wouldn't go that far," Nixon replied, "but I do believe you were in some way considered for the role."

Davis chimed in with, "You were the dream!"

Colbert then shared his side of the story, beginning with the opening line from the scene in question: "That was some hot Biryani!"

"And I know that because I auditioned for that part and didn't get it," he told Nixon and Davis, later adding, "I did not play a convincing sick person."

"That's probably good, Stephen!" Davis said with a smile.

But Colbert says the rejection still sometimes stings. "To this day, if I go to an Indian restaurant, and if I see they have [it] on the menu, I go 'That's some spicy Biryani!' because I never forget."