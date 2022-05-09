Stephen Colbert's Late Show Suspends Filming as Host Recovers from 'Recurrence of COVID'

The Late Show announced on Twitter that host Stephen Colbert was currently isolating and the live show would be halted until "until further notice"

The popular talk show broke the news on Twitter Monday, sharing that Colbert, 57, was "experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID."

"Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days," the tweet read.

The last episode of The Late Show aired on Friday, with Chris O'Donnell and Elvis Costello appearing as guests.

Colbert first revealed he had tested positive for COVID on April 21, confirming an earlier Twitter announcement posted by The Late Show.

"Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I'm feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted," the talk show host wrote. "Thank you for the well wishes."

Proving his spirits were high enough to wisecrack, Colbert took a moment to joke that his positive test was really an excuse to keep away from Jason Bateman, who had been set to appear on the show that night alongside his Ozark costar, Laura Linney.

"This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman," Colbert joked in his tweet.