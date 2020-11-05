Stephen Colbert Jokes He's Sexiest Man Alive After Calling Out Trump for ‘Falsely Claiming Victory'

"I sensed a power vacuum in the sexy sphere," Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show Wednesday night

Stephen Colbert had the perfect response to President Donald Trump "falsely claiming victory" before the winner of the 2020 presidential election has been decided.

During Wednesday night's The Late Show, host Colbert, 56, poked fun at Trump, 74, and his administration for claiming they had won the election late Tuesday evening, even as millions of votes continue to be counted across the country.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A move that just reeks of desperation and cheap cologne. With a million votes still uncounted, Trump's campaign manager came out of the blue to announce, 'We are declaring victory in Pennsylvania,' " Colbert said, adding, "and I fully expect his victory in Pennsylvania to be just as successful as his victory over coronavirus."

The late-night host then hilariously showed off a mock cover of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue featuring himself.

"Gosh, I hope this announcement doesn't overshadow me declaring myself PEOPLE Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive," he joked. "I sensed a power vacuum in the sexy sphere."

"I'm coming for you McConaughey," Colbert added, in reference to 2005 Sexiest Man Alive winner Matthew McConaughey.

Sharing a photo of the mock cover on Twitter, Colbert wrote, "Trump’s falsely claiming victory so we might as well make our own false claims too. Thanks @people! #LSSC."

Image zoom Stephen Colbert | Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty

The results of Tuesday's race between Trump and Joe Biden remain unclear though the map now tilts toward Biden, whom The Associated Press has projected will win several key swing states.

Trump's campaign has said they will request a recount in Wisconsin, given the narrow vote margin favoring Biden — though past recounts (including in the 2016 presidential race) did not adjust the final tallies much.

Image zoom President Donald Trump (left) and former Vice President Joe Biden | Credit: Shutterstock; Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Speaking Wednesday afternoon, Biden, 77, said he was confident his lead would hold.

"Government of, by, and for the people is very much alive in the United States of America. ... Now, after a long night of counting, it is clear we are winning in enough states to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," he said.