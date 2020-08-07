Stephen Colbert and James Corden Are Set to Return to the Studio amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon brought The Tonight Show back to the studio in July
Stephen Colbert and James Corden are poised to return to their home studios next week for the first time since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced remote production on their late-night shows earlier this year.
According to Variety and Deadline, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish revealed the news during the company's earnings call on Thursday.
"Colbert and Corden will be returning to their buildings next week, albeit with no audience," he said.
Colbert, 55, has been hosting The Late Show from home since March, and Corden, 41, has been hosting The Late Late Show from his garage.
Colbert recently teased that he was poised to switch locations, per the reports.
"When we return, I won't be in the Ed Sullivan Theater, but I also won't be sleeping where I work," he said on his show July 24, before heading off on a two-week break.
RELATED: Celebrity Kids Have Been Crashing Their Parents' Late-Night Interviews and It's Hilariously Relatable
Jimmy Fallon was the first late-night host to make the move back to the studio, bringing The Tonight Show back two weeks ago, and Conan O'Brien has been hosting his TBS show from the L.A. comedy club Largo.
In May, Fallon, 45, opened up to PEOPLE about broadcasting from his home in Suffolk County, New York. His wife Nancy Juvonen played a crucial role, coordinating their two daughters' schooling and keeping them occupied with art projects, while also helping Fallon with his show.
"My wife is the brains behind this whole thing," he said. "She's the production scout, the producer, the lighting person, the editor, the director. I could not do any of this without my wife. She is everything."