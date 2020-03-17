Stephen Colbert Delivers Late Show Monologue from His Bathtub amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Stephen Colbert found a creative way to deliver his Late Show monologue amid the coronavirus.

The TV host filmed his nightly show not from the usual studio, but from his bathtub.

“Welcome to my bathroom,” Colbert said, wearing a suit and tie and submerged in bubbles. “You’re watching a very special social distancing edition of The Late Show, or as I now call it, The Lather Show.”

He joked that there would be a special guest musical duo — Head & Shoulders.

After initially announcing that the show would film without a live audience, The Late Show joined many other TV programs in going on an indefinite hiatus as the coronavirus spreads rapidly across the country.

As of Tuesday morning, coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, had infected at least 4,482 people in the United States and killed 89, according to The New York Times. As a result, Americans are being urged to stay home and practice “social distancing.”

“The government is telling all of us to avoid human contact indefinitely,” Colbert said in his monologue. “And on behalf of the socially anxious everywhere, let me just say, way ahead of you! I’ve been avoiding human contact since before it was cool.”

If you're curious what the LATE SHOW would be like with a bathtub but without guest, an audience, or band- that makes two of us. See you at 11:35 on CBS pic.twitter.com/0YC2rAXWT7 — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 17, 2020

Colbert also referenced current recommendations from the CDC, which include canceling or postponing gatherings of more than 50 people for at least eight weeks.

“The CDC is saying this might go on for the next eight weeks, so get comfortable and try to look on the bright side — you’re finally gonna get a chance to binge watch all that toilet paper you bought,” he joked, referencing the fact that many have stocked up on toilet paper and other staples.

The host reiterated the importance of staying home, noting that he and his entire staff are doing so.

“The big story tonight is all of you people. People all over America have hunkered down in their own houses to ride out the coronavirus,” Colbert said, later adding: “If you’re watching this from home right now, know that you’re doing the right thing.”