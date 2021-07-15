"I just thought the whole time, 'I wish I had worn a sexier bra,' " joked Mindy Kaling on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert Apologizes to Mindy Kaling for Walking in on Her Undressed: 'Entirely My Fault'

Stephen Colbert took a moment to apologize to Mindy Kaling (and laugh about) an uncomfortable mishap backstage.

The comedian, 42, appeared in-studio on The Late Show Wednesday night to talk season 2 of Never Have I Ever, now streaming on Netflix, and other current events — including the awkward moment when Colbert, 57, accidentally walked in Kaling's dressing room while she was changing before the show.

"Now, I'd also like to apologize for earlier," he said toward the end of the interview, as Kaling replied, "Okay, I didn't know if you were going to bring it up, and I felt bad bringing this up."

"So, I was backstage getting changed, and I was just in, like, a pair of pants and my bra," she began, seeming to allude to her appearance on the show that night.

Chiming in, Colbert said "And I don't usually do this. I usually wait until the guest's in the wings, but I thought I would just go [knock and] say, 'Hey, have a great show!' so I popped the door open."

"I knocked," he said, "but I did that knock and pop at the same time."

Said the Late Night actress, "I don't have any clothes on, and I just thought the whole time, 'I wish I had worn a sexier bra.' Because, it was like, you know, he works hard... " As the crowd laughed, Colbert joked, "That's very thoughtful. So few guests take my feelings into account when I walk in on them undressed."

Revealing more, the mom to daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 3½, and baby son Spencer, 10 months, added of her underwear, "I was wearing like a gray— I have a 10 month old! It was like a gray bra, just sad, you know? ... Who's fault is it though? Is it the person who doesn't lock the door? I should have locked the door, right?"

"No, it was entirely my fault," said Colbert, who made a guest appearance as a priest on Kaling's show The Mindy Project in 2015. "I should have knocked and waited. But your team was great. They hurled themselves in front of you like I was an assassin! I couldn't have seen anything if I wanted to."