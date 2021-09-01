"I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset," Stephen Amell said of the June 21 incident

Stephen Amell Says He 'Had Too Many Drinks' Before Being Removed from Delta Flight

Stephen Amell is expressing regret for the behavior that got him kicked off a Delta flight in June after a disagreement with his wife, Cassandra Jean.

The Arrow alum, 40, addressed the incident during an episode of Michael Rosenbaum's podcast Inside of You, admitting that he feels "deeply ashamed" about his past actions.

"What happened was — and it's very, very simple — I had too many drinks, and I had too many drinks in a public place. And I got on a plane," he said.

On June 23, Amell first spoke out about the incident, tweeting, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."

At the time, Delta told PEOPLE in a statement, "Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight-minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin. The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport."

Amell explained on this week's Inside of You how the situation escalated to his removal from the plane. He ended up taking another flight home to Austin, Texas, two hours later.

"I was pissed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight," he said. "I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset. And it was a fight, as in like, it was not an argument. In order to have an argument, two people have to be talking. My wife said one thing the entire time, which was, 'If you don't lower your voice, they're going to ask you to get off the plane.' That's the only thing she said the entire time."

The Heels star further emphasized the outburst was completely one-sided, refuting his initial tweet.

"It was not an argument … This is 100 percent my fault," Amell clarified on the podcast. "Like, I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an a—hole in public. I was an a—hole in public.

"It's really, really shameful," he added. "And it makes you kind of look in the mirror. And I just realized a couple of things: if people are going to recognize you, don't necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don't drink in a public place if you can't handle your s—."

Actors Cassandra Jean Whitehead and Stephen Amell attend the red carpet at "The Flash" 100TH Episode Celebration Credit: Phillip Chin/Getty

Amell and Jean, an actress and America's Next Top Model alum, married in December 2012. They tied the knot a second time in New Orleans in May 2013.

The couple shares daughter Mavi Alexandra Jean, 7.

Last fall, Amell revealed that he had battled COVID-19, and struggled with the "mental side" of the virus.