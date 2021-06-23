Stephen Amell denied reports, however, that his removal from the Delta flight that originated in Austin, Texas, was forced

Stephen Amell Confirms He Was Removed from Flight After Argument with His Wife

Stephen Amell has responded to reports that he was removed from a flight before departure on Monday after getting into an altercation with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the Arrow star, 40, wrote, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."

Stephen continued in a second tweet, "I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle."

A rep for Stephen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further comment. Cassandra Jean has not yet publicly addressed the incident.

The actor and his wife, 35, were in Austin for the ATX Television Festival, which they documented on Instagram over the weekend.

Page Six reported that Stephen allegedly was yelling at his wife. After reportedly ignoring a flight attendant's requests to calm down, Stephen was escorted off the plane by several flight attendants and an air marshal, the outlet said.

In a statement to PEOPLE Delta said, "Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight-minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin. The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport."

Stephen and Cassandra Jean, an actress, married in December 2012. They tied the knot again, this time in New Orleans, in May 2013. The couple shares daughter Mavi Alexandra Jean Amell, 7.

Last fall, Stephen - who will next appear in new Starz series, Heels - revealed that he had battled COVID-19, and struggled with the "mental side" of the virus.