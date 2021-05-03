The series will follow rival brothers, played by Stephen Amell and Alexander Luwig, who both dream of becoming professional wrestlers

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig Star as Sparring Brothers in First Trailer for Starz's Heels

Starz is entering the wrestling ring with its highly anticipated upcoming series, Heels.

On Monday, Starz dropped the first trailer for Heels, which stars Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) as two brothers who fight over their family's wrestling company in a tight-knit Georgia community following their father's death.

Amell, 39, plays Jack Spade, the "heel" (or villain) in the wrestling ring, while Ludwig, 28, plays his younger brother, Ace, the "face" (or hero) in the ring.

"You're a washed up quarterback who couldn't play in college," Jack tells Ace in the trailer. "I'm a lawnmower salesman. It is not enough for me."

"We're wrestlers. It's who we are," Ace later adds.

Created by Michael Waldron (Loki, Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness), the series will also star Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Jack's wife, Stace Spade; Mary McCormack (The West Wing) as Jack's business partner, Willie Day; Kelli Berglund (The Goldbergs) as Ace's love interest, Crystal Tyler; and Allen Moldonado (The Last O.G) as famed wrestler Rooster Robbins.

Waldron, Mike O'Malley and Peter Segal will executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley. The Starz drama is produced by Lionsgate TV in association with Paramount Television Studios.