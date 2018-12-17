Reality TV worlds collide!

The Hills’ Stephanie Pratt and former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams have teamed up on Pratt Cast (listen to the PEOPLE exclusive teaser here), a live podcast debuting Jan. 7 on iHeartRadio.

“This show is completely no-holds barred,” says Pratt, 32. “We will talk about anything, from whatever is on TV to what we got for Christmas.”

Once The Hills reboot premieres on MTV this spring, “we will be doing a lot of that,” says Pratt, who notes that Hills castmates, including her brother Spencer Pratt and Jason Wahler, will be guests on the podcast. “The show is so good, it’s insane. There’s a lot of drama. Wells and I might end up fighting if he takes someone else’s side over mine!”

Though the pair just met less than two months ago, Adams, 34, says the chemistry was effortless.

“I was really surprised how easy it was,” says the radio DJ and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, who has dated Modern Family star Sarah Hyland for over a year. “For two people who just met, it was really natural. I think we’re going to be a really good duo.”

Adds Pratt: “I’m in La La land but Wells keeps it real and tells me what’s going on in the world, while I’m in my bubble of reality TV. I felt such instant chemistry. I had no idea Wells had been doing this for a profession!”

Pratt admits she also wasn’t exactly aware of Adams’ reality show history when they first met. But Wells “knew exactly who Steph was,” he says. “I am obviously a big fan of The Hills and of the Pratt family in general. I was talking about how excited I am and how excited my girlfriend is and she literally had no idea who I was!”

Now, Pratt says she vows to watch Adams’ season, and to bond with Hyland. “I want to know all about Wells’ love life with Sarah,” she says. “I’m going to be super annoying about it. My goal is to make her my best friend!”