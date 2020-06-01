Stephanie Pratt Slammed for 'Shoot the Looters' Tweet as 2006 Shoplifting Mugshot Resurfaces

The former Hills star sparked outrage for her tweets about the nationwide George Floyd protests

Stephanie Pratt is under fire for promoting violence against looters amid the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

"Shoot the looters — using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down," the former Hills star tweeted on Sunday as protests, some of which have turned destructive and violent, against police brutality and systemic racism unfolded across the country.

"Anyone else sobbing watching their town being burned down?" she wrote. "Where the f--- is the national guard — Santa Monica is burning!!!!!!"

"My heart breaks for all of these businesses around LA affected. First the quarantine & now this," she added.

Her language is reminiscent of President Donald Trump's recent tweet threatening military force against demonstrators with the phrase, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." (According to The Washington Post, the late Walter Headley, a controversial former Miami police chief, was quoted as saying the "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" line in 1967, which the president has now re-utilized.)

Twitter flagged Trump's tweet as violating its policy on the "glorification of violence."

Pratt's tweets drew fierce backlash, with many Twitter users resurfacing the star's 2006 mugshot after being arrested for shoplifting.

"Oh cause I thought the thief who shoplifted more than $1,300 worth of clothing from Neiman Marcus said some...." tweeted Bad Girls Club and Ex on the Beach star Angela Babicz. (Pratt, 34, has said the arrest came during the height of her substance abuse problems.)

"I'm trying to guess from your booking photo what you were stealing. Is attention sold in stores?" Cougar Town actor Bob Clendenin tweeted.

Angry tweets from non-celebs also came pouring in.

"No, we are sobbing watching a black man murdered in front of our own eyes by a cop. Things can be replaced lives cannot. Check your white privilege," one person tweeted.

"Um.. no, we're sobbing at how many black peoples lives are being lost to police brutality,"another echoed.

"I think more people are sobbing watching video footage of the murder of an innocent black man in broad daylight," someone else added.

A rep for Pratt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The protests began earlier last week in Minneapolis when footage of Floyd — an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck — began circulating online.