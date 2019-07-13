Everwood and Star Trek: Insurrection Actress Stephanie Niznik Dead at 52

Image zoom Stephanie Niznik Denise Truscello/WireImage

TV actress Stephanie Niznik has died, Variety reported on Friday. She was 52.

The Bangor, Maine native is perhaps best known for her role as Nina Feeney in Everwood, the drama that ran for four seasons from 2002 to 2006 on The WB.

No cause of death has been given at this time. Niznik’s agent did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

She also appeared on popular TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Life is Wild, CSI: Miami, NCIS, Lost and The Twenty. She also played Perim in the 1998 movie Star Trek: Insurrection.

In 2017, Niznik was among the Everwood stars that reunited at the Television Critics Association in honor of the show’s 15th anniversary.

She appeared onstage along with her costars, including Treat Williams, Gregory Smith, Emily VanCamp, Tom Amandes, Debra Mooney, Vivien Cardone, John Beasley and Justin Baldoni, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Series creator Greg Berlanti and executive producer Rina Mimoun were also at the reunion, though Chris Pratt and Sarah Drew did not make the event.

Niznik played Nina on the beloved family drama, the Browns’ brash neighbor, who at times throughout the series was romantically involved with Andy Brown (Williams).

The actress was a graduate of Duke University, according to Variety, and studied Genetics in addition to Theater and Russian. She attended Cal Arts for a master’s degree before starting to land acting roles in Hollywood.

She is survived by her mother, stepfather, brother, extended family and her two dogs, Nucleus and Jake, Variety reported.