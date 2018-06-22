Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz Says Marrying a Man Doesn't Make Her Any Less Bisexual

Stephanie Beatriz, the actress who played Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s iron-fisted detective Rosa Diaz, penned an essay for GQ on Wednesday about her bisexuality — and how it remains emphatically unchanged by her decision to marry a man.

In the essay, titled “Stephanie Beatriz is Bi and Proud as Hell,” Beatriz describes the struggles individuals who identify as bisexual face both outside and within the LGBT community.

“People’s sexuality is often defined by who we’re partnered with at any given moment, which can be a frustrating limitation for me,” she writes.

Beatriz came out publicly on Twitter in July 2016, following suit to Aubrey Plaza in her Advocate interview. She re-tweeted one of Plaza’s quotes that read, “I fall in love with girls and guys, I can’t help it,” with the caption, “Yup.”

Since then, she’s been an outspoken proponent for bisexual recognition throughout the non-LGBT and LGBT communities, and in the media, namely through her character Diaz.

In the symbolic 99th and 100th episodes of the show, detective Diaz comes out to her friends, co-workers, and family — a decision the producers worked with Beatriz on following her public announcement on Twitter.

“I was like, ‘Absolutely. Yes. I’m so excited! Yes! Yes! Yes!’” Beatriz said of the proposal in an interview with Vulture.

The essay includes Beatriz’ motivations to bring her sexual identity to her on-screen character, exposing the common misconceptions often attributed to bisexuality.

“It isn’t something you can often ‘read’ on a person, and because of that bi people sometimes feel like an invisible part of the LGBTQIA community,” she writes.

Beatriz got engaged to actor Brad Hoss, who she says is heterosexual, in October of 2017, and will be getting married one year later.

Beatriz says of her upcoming marriage, “We’ll make vows that I will take very seriously—till death do us part. But I’ll be bi till the day I die, baby, and I vow to myself to always sing that truth.”