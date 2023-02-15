Entertainment TV Stepfather of Audrina Patridge's Late Niece Sadie Speaks Out After Her Death at 15: 'My First Love' "I'll never stop loving you and I would do anything to laugh with you one more time," Kyle Loza said of his stepdaughter, Sadie Raine Loza, following her death By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 04:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Audrina Patridge's family is continuing to mourn the death of Sadie Raine Loza. On Wednesday, the teen's stepfather Kyle Loza shared a tribute to Sadie on social media following news of her death. "Baby girl- I will carry your memory with me until I see you again," he shared alongside a photo of his late stepdaughter. "I can't stop thinking about you. I'll never stop loving you and I would do anything to laugh with you one more time. You were my first Love." He signed the tribute "[Love] Dad" and also added "NSD," which appears to be an abbreviation for "Never Say Die," which is also the name of Kyle's tarot card business. Audrina Patridge's Niece Dead Following Her 15th Birthday: 'It Is the Hardest to Say Goodbye' Patridge, 37, also mourned the loss of her niece by sharing a carousel that featured special moments shared between her and Sadie over the years. In the caption, The Hills alum wrote, "My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven." She continued, "I know [it's] not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now." Ending with a message for Sadie, Patridge said, "We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever! ✨🤍🙏." Sarah Herron Reflects on 'Only Call I'll Ever Get' to Pick Up Late Son as She Receives His Ashes The reality star received support in the comments section from her Hills costars, including Brody Jenner, who wrote, "So so sorry for your loss Audrina. This is heartbreaking. Sending love to you and the family." Kristin Cavallari commented, "Omgggg this kills me." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Audrina Patridge/instagram Shortly before Patridge's post, her sister — Sadie's mother, Casey Loza — shared the news of Sadie's death. "Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens," she captioned a selfie of her late daughter. "Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I'll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life…..'Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.' " She shared how Sadie's legacy will live on, writing: "Transformation is a better word than death. Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You're with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you." "❤️❤️😢😢," Patridge wrote in the comments section. Sadie's cause of death has not been made public.