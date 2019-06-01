The Magicians' Stella Maeve and Deadly Class Actor Benjamin Wadsworth Are Engaged

Love is in the air in the SyFy world!

Stella Maeve of The Magicians announced her engagement on Friday to Deadly Class‘ Benjamin Wadsworth, revealing on social media that the question was popped three weeks ago.

“May 10th, this happened. My love, life, wife!” Maeve, 29, captioned a photo of her and her fiancé Wadsworth, 19, along with her sparkling engagement ring.

The post received a lot of love from both fans and fellow actors, including Reign and Once Upon a Time actress, Adelaide Kane, who commented, “congratsssss!!”

Wadsworth’s young age, however, did generate some criticisms, with one commenter writing, “Isn’t he 19. Feel like he’s rushing into things considering his age.”

The actor was quick to defend his decision to pop the question at his age.

“Yeah but my dog, you don’t know me,” he commented back on Instagram. “You don’t know my relationship. I’m living a great life. Now I get to live it forever with my beautiful fiancé.”

According to Page Six, the couple met at San Diego’s Comic-Con in July 2018.

“I was waiting to go on to do the [‘Deadly Class’] panel and my manager was talking to her and said, ‘Ben, come over here and meet Stella’ and then it was up from there,” Wadsworth told the outlet of the first time they met. “She kept making eye contact with me too so I decided to go over and talk.”

The couple frequently share cute and cuddly photos with each other on social media, with Wadsworth gushing over his now-fiancé in an Instagram post from earlier this month.

“I love her so much,” the actor captioned the photo of them smiling and embracing. “She’s so beautiful and full of energy. I’ll never get tired of you @stellamaeve ♥️ I’m crazy about you!”

Both actors currently star in shows on the SyFy channel. Maeve portrays Julia Wicker on The Magicians, a role she has held since the series began in May 2015.

She also had an 18-episode recurring role on Chicago P.D. from 2014-2015, a role she reprised for 3 episodes on Law and Order: SVU.

Wadsworth acts alongside Doctor Strange and Avengers star Benedict Wong in Deadly Class, which finished its first season in March. Wadsworth plays Marcus Lopez Arguello, who serves as a “pledge” to Lana Condor‘s character, Saya Kuroki.

Wadsworth also had roles on Teen Wolf and Girl Meets World.