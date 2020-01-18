Stavros Niarchos Marries Russian Businesswoman Dasha Zhukova

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Stavros Niarchos III and Dasha Zhukova are married.

The Greek shipping heir wed the Russian heiress and businesswoman on Friday at the Kulm Hotel in St. Moritz, Switzerland, PEOPLE confirms.

Several celebs were in attendance, including Kate Hudson, Karlie Kloss, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom and Princess Beatrice.

Niarchos, 34, and Zhukova, 38, were first spotted together in late 2017 during Art Basel in Miami.

Page Six reported the couple’s engagement last summer. According to reports, the two had an intimate wedding ceremony last October in Paris for family and close friends.

This isn’t Niarchos’ first high-profile relationship. The financier previously dated Paris Hilton, Mary-Kate Olsen and model Jessica Hart.

Zhukova is an art collector and philanthropist, as well as the founder of Moscow’s Garage Museum of Contemporary Art and Garage magazine.

She was previously married to Russian billionaire and Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich. The former couple, who announced their split in August 2017, share two children: son Aaron and daughter Leah.

“After 10 years together, the two of us have made the difficult decision to separate, but we remain close friends, parents and partners in the projects we developed together,” they told Page Six in a statement at the time. “We are committed to jointly raising our two children. We will also continue to work together as co-founders of the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and the New Holland Island cultural center in Saint Petersburg.”