Station Eleven: Get a First Look at the Post-Apocalyptic Series About a Fictional Flu Pandemic

The first look at HBO Max's Station Eleven is here.

Premiering Dec. 16 on the streaming service, Station Eleven is based on the novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Spanning multiple timelines, the post-apocalyptic limited series follows the survivors of a fictional flu pandemic that has wiped out much of the population.

In the new teaser trailer, Himesh Patel's character Javeen is shown checking out of a grocery store with multiple carts full of supplies.

"Hey, excuse me, is this because of that thing?" the checkout clerk asks him, adding after a long pause, "Uh, should I go somewhere?"

"You should go home," Javen tells him as he exits with a young child, played by Matilda Lawler.

Himesh Patel, Matilda Lawler STATION ELEVEN Credit: Ian Watson/HBO Max

Different voices play over scenes of an increasingly chaotic world as its inhabitants begin to realize what is happening.

"We've never seen a flu like this before," one voice says, while another adds, "The speed at which this virus kills…"

"You can't stay here, it's not safe," says someone else.

Gael García Bernal STATION ELEVEN Credit: Ian Watson/HBO Max

Later, the survivors are shown attempting to rebuild what they have lost.

"I stood, looking over the damage, trying to remember the sweetness of life on earth," a narrator says. "But there is no before, only now."

"This strange and awful time was the happiest of my life," Javeen declares at the end of the trailer.

Though Station Eleven will premiere amid a very real ongoing global pandemic, filming on the series actually began prior to the spread of COVID-19. Production was later paused due to the virus and then resumed.

Mackenzie Davis STATION ELEVEN Credit: Ian Watson/HBO Max

Creator Patrick Somerville has said he believes his adaptation of the story is "about joy," despite its grim relevance to the current health crisis.

"We had already started and we believed in the concept," he told Variety in September. "We always wanted to make a post-apocalyptic show about joy. As we began to live it, we began to feel feelings we didn't expect to know about, and they influence things, but I think we did what we were always going to do."

In addition to Patel and Lawler, the series stars Mackenzie Davis as the older version of Lawler's character, Kristen, as well as Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty. Gael García Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler have recurring roles.