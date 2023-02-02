'Station 19' Teaser: A Fire Breaks Out at Meredith Grey's Home and 1 Firefighter's Life Is in Question

The first responders of Station 19 will be kicking off the winter premiere in dramatic fashion.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the Grey's Anatomy spin-off's mid-season premiere, the Station 19 firefighters are hit with one unlucky event after another, including a fire at Dr. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) home and an incident that leaves one of their own injured and fighting for her life.

"You can't come through here," one firefighter says in the clip, as another says, "It's her house, let her through!"

"What happened?" Meredith frantically asks while grabbing her children and watching her home rise up in flames.

Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), who had been working on extinguishing the flames, then says, "It's too early to say anything for sure."

In the meantime, Lieutenant Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) asks his crew if anyone has seen Captain Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) in the firehouse.

"There was an incident involving one of our own," Captain Sean Beckett (Josh Randall) later tells the firefighters.

The clip then shows Bishop running on a treadmill, falling and hitting her head. Paramedics quickly rush to her home before she is shown lying on a stretcher unconscious.

"Her pulse is threading," Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) of Grey Sloan Memorial points out as the team of doctors work to save Bishop's life.

"Page Dr. DeLuca down to the E.R.," Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) urgently tells her interns, referencing Bishop's wife, Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato).

In the final moment of the teaser, DeLuca is shown frantically walking towards the emergency room.

Last January, the ABC series — which premiered in 2018 — received an early renewal for season 6, with executive producer Krista Vernoff saying in a statement: "It's a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe."

She added that the early pickup was "a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week."

Station 19 returns for its winter premiere on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.