Station 19 Showrunner on Series' Shocking Finale, Unseen Grey’s Anatomy Footage She 'Hopes to Air'

"We have no information yet about when we will be able to come back into production," Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff told PEOPLE

Krista Vernoff is spilling all the tea.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the longtime showrunner opened up about the shocking Station 19 finale, what fans missed as a result of Grey’s Anatomy ending its season early due to the coronavirus pandemic, and what's in store for the series' returns.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the Station 19 finale on Thursday, titled "Louder Than a Bomb," Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) — after searching for answers when it came to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her mother's death — came face-to-face with the truth: her mother is still alive.

"It has been my experience in life that when it rains, it pours," Vernoff told PEOPLE of Andy's storyline. "You tend to go through a bunch of s--- at once in your evolution as human beings. We were like, ‘Lets not just give Andy a little bit, let’s give her a lot.’ We were interested in exploring her dark and twistiness, the way we did with Meredith in the early years of Grey’s Anatomy."

"We had the idea from the beginning of the season that Andy’s mom was still alive and so while, yes, it is a betrayal and a shock, it is also a dream come true. It’s really complex. Here’s a girl who thought she was an orphan who just got a parent back … all of that is really fertile ground for us for season 4," said Vernoff.

Image zoom Jaina Lee Ortiz and Ellen Pompeo on Station 19 Kelsey McNeal/ABC

While Station 19 was able to complete its third season, the 16th season of Grey's Anatomy was cut short amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In March, ABC released the letter from Grey’s executive producers Vernoff, Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott that was sent to cast and crew announcing that “out of an abundance of caution,” production on the hit series would be postponed, effective immediately, for “at least two weeks.”

Two weeks later, the network announced that the Grey's Anatomy season finale — originally set to air on May 14 — would end early and be aired April 9.

Because there were plenty of crossovers and intertwining storylines between the two shows these past seasons, Vernoff said she had to make some adjustments given the circumstances.

"I had to open up some episodes of Station 19 and had to cut some scenes and cut some dialogue that wouldn’t have been satisfying without the opportunity to play it through on Grey’s," she said. "I have a bunch of footage that has not yet aired, that I hope to air. I didn’t want to reveal or expose those storylines on Station 19 because I’m hoping to find a way to air them in the fall on Grey’s."

Image zoom Krista Vernoff Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

One major storyline that fans didn't get to see on Grey's that was later addressed on Station 19 was Dr. Andrew DeLuca's fate.

In the Grey's season finale, Andrew suffered a major meltdown after making Richard Webber's remarkable diagnosis of cobalt poisoning — seemingly proving Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and his sister Carina’s (Stefania Spampinato) fear that he has bipolar disorder, which runs in his family.

In last week's episode, while speaking about her family, Carina told girlfriend Maya, "My dad has bipolar." She said: "And my sweet baby brother has inherited it."

"DeLuca is bipolar," Vernoff confirmed to PEOPLE. "DeLuca was in a really manic state for an extended period of time. Even though he was right about the sex trafficking victim, the way he was behaving was inconsistent with the personality we’ve known him to have all these years. What Carina was saying was, ‘I’m worried about you. You’re not yourself. You’re acting like dad.’ And Meredith saying, ‘You sound like your father.’ DeLuca, after finally diagnosing Richard, went from manic to depressed. That’s what that last scene was when he’s sitting on the floor, crying in a pit of despair after not seeing anything but high for the last several episodes."