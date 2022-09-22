A Tornado Sweeps Through Seattle in Intense Teaser for 'Station 19' Season 6: 'Now We Pray'

The firefighters of Station 19 are nearly back!

In an exclusive trailer for the Grey's Anatomy spin-off's season 6 premiere, the team is faced with a natural disaster.

Firefighters Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden), Ben Warren (Jason Winston George) and Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) are among the first responders featured in the intense spot, with the team piling into a truck to survey the fallout of a car crash — only to hear the sounds of tornado sirens begin to wail.

Dr. Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato), who was previously a mainstay on Grey's Anatomy, is seen with Ben as he looks up at the sky.

Jay Hayden. ABC/YouTube

As the firefighters, and civilians, run to "take cover," an ominous scene unfolds.

A woman asks Travis what they should do. He responds, "Right about now, we pray."

Stefania Spampinato and Jason Winston George. ABC/YouTube

The winds pick up to the point that even the crashed car has disappeared from the wreckage.

"Any word on the yellow coupe with the woman inside of it?" Andy asks.

Firefighter Sean Beckett (Josh Randall) wonders, "Where the hell did she go?"

ABC/YouTube

Last January, the show — which premiered in 2018 — received an early renewal for season 6, with executive producer Krista Vernoff saying in a statement: "It's a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe."

She added that the early pickup was "a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week."

Station 19 returns on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.