A Tornado Sweeps Through Seattle in Intense Teaser for 'Station 19' Season 6: 'Now We Pray'

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff returns Oct. 6 on ABC

By
Published on September 22, 2022 03:00 PM

The firefighters of Station 19 are nearly back!

In an exclusive trailer for the Grey's Anatomy spin-off's season 6 premiere, the team is faced with a natural disaster.

Firefighters Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden), Ben Warren (Jason Winston George) and Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) are among the first responders featured in the intense spot, with the team piling into a truck to survey the fallout of a car crash — only to hear the sounds of tornado sirens begin to wail.

Dr. Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato), who was previously a mainstay on Grey's Anatomy, is seen with Ben as he looks up at the sky.

A Tornado Sweeps Through Seattle in Intense Teaser for Station 19 Season 6: 'Now We Pray'
Jay Hayden. ABC/YouTube

As the firefighters, and civilians, run to "take cover," an ominous scene unfolds.

A woman asks Travis what they should do. He responds, "Right about now, we pray."

A Tornado Sweeps Through Seattle in Intense Teaser for Station 19 Season 6: 'Now We Pray'
Stefania Spampinato and Jason Winston George. ABC/YouTube

The winds pick up to the point that even the crashed car has disappeared from the wreckage.

"Any word on the yellow coupe with the woman inside of it?" Andy asks.

Firefighter Sean Beckett (Josh Randall) wonders, "Where the hell did she go?"

A Tornado Sweeps Through Seattle in Intense Teaser for Station 19 Season 6: 'Now We Pray'
ABC/YouTube

Last January, the show — which premiered in 2018 — received an early renewal for season 6, with executive producer Krista Vernoff saying in a statement: "It's a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe."

She added that the early pickup was "a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Station 19 returns on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Kelly Thiebaud attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Kelly Thiebaud Is Leaving 'General Hospital' and Returning to 'Station 19' : 'Excited to Be Back'
STATION 19
'Station 19' Receives Early Season 6 Renewal Order at ABC
Grey's Anatomy, Station 19
'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Station 19' First Look: Watch the Ominous Midseason Premiere Trailer
STATION 19 GREY'S ANATOMY
Station 19 Showrunner on Series' Shocking Finale, Unseen Grey's Anatomy Footage She 'Hopes to Air'
STATION 19 GREY'S ANATOMY
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Refresher: Where We Left Off and What's to Come
Ellen Pompeo
'Grey's Anatomy' Renewed for Season 18 at ABC: 'They Reinvented the TV-Making Wheel'
JESSE WILLIAMS
Jesse Williams Says 'Grey's Anatomy'  & 'Station 19' 's 2-Hour Crossover Event Will Be 'Scary as Hell'
STATION 19 GREY'S ANATOMY
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19: Watch the New Trailer for the 2-Hour Crossover Premiere
Giacomo Gianniotti
Giacomo Gianniotti Is Directing Upcoming Episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' : 'It Is an Honor'
ELLEN POMPEO
A Possible Miscarriage and Adoption? Breaking Down 'Grey's Anatomy' 's Explosive Mid-Season Finale
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
GREY DAMON, DANIELLE SAVRE, OKIERIETE ONAODOWAN, MIGUEL SANDOVAL, JAINA LEE ORTIZ, JASON GEORGE, BARRETT DOSS, JAY HAYDEN, ALBERTO FREZZA
Station 19's Alberto Frezza Opens Up About His Character's Sudden Death
giacomo-gianniotti-ellen-pompeo-greys.jpg
'Grey's Anatomy' : Beloved Character Dies in Shocking Mid-Season Premiere
grey's anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' : Dancing, a Proposal and 2 Fan-Favorite Characters Return in Emotional Episode
Logan Shroyer, Prince Willam, Austin Butler
9 Actors We Think Could Play a Young Prince William in 'The Crown' Next Season
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date