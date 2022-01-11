Station 19 Receives Early Season 6 Renewal Order at ABC

The news of Station 19's renewal comes one day after its predecessor, Grey's Anatomy, was renewed for Season 19

Station 19 fans rejoice! Seattle's heroic group of firefighters aren't done fighting the good fight just yet.

On Tuesday, ABC announced that the Grey's Anatomy spinoff series was renewed for season 6. Krista Vernoff, the show's executive producer and showrunner, will continue her duties for the upcoming season.

"It's a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe," Vernoff, 50, said in a statement. "I'm so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of Station 19!"

"It's a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week," she added.

The renewal of Station 19 comes after ABC revealed it ordered a 19th season of Grey's Anatomy. According to Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, the two series renewals "ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television."

"The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that Station 19 continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew," Erwich added of Station 19, specifically.

STATION 19 Credit: ABC/John Fleenor

Station 19, created by Stacy McKee, premiered on ABC in 2018. The action-drama follows the daily lives of those working at firehouse station 19 in Seattle, Washington.

STATION 19 Credit: ABC

Currently, Station 19 is in the middle of airing its fifth season. After the ABC hit aired its winter finale in December, TV Line reported on Jan. 5 that production on the series was delayed due to COVID-19's highly-transmissible Omicron variant