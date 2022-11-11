'Station 19' 's Boris Kodjoe Shares the Most Romantic Dates He's Planned for Wife Nicole Ari Parker

Boris Kodjoe is a true romantic at heart!

The Station 19 star — who is featured in this year's PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue — reveals that he loves to plan thoughtful dates for his wife, Nicole Ari Parker.

"I gave my wife a sound bath for her last birthday. I had a lounge singer in our front yard serenade her and a chef cook her a meal on the terrace," he tells PEOPLE. "That was during COVID, so we couldn't go anywhere, so I had everybody come to the house. And I had a masseuse in the house and a manicure, pedicurist. And a henna artist."

"I had them all come to the house and then just gave her a beautiful romantic birthday," he adds.

Kodjoe and Parker wed in 2005, after costarring on Showtime's Soul Food for years prior. Ahead of his Sexiest Man Alive photo shoot, Kodjoe says Parker gave him one tip of advice.

"She just said, 'Don't forget the baby oil.' That's all she gave me on my way out the door," he explained.

The Safe Room star adds that his wife is "super supportive of me being sexy" but he doesn't want the couple's children — Nicolas, 16, and Sophie, 17 — to find out about being honored in the magazine for a second time.

"I'm super proud. I'm honored and proud," he admits. "But my kids are embarrassed and mortified, so I can't tell them."

"They will never know. They will never know. Never," he teases.

In January, Kodjoe opened up to PEOPLE about embarrassing his kids by posting Instagram videos of romantic moments with Parker.

"Everything embarrasses them," he said at the time. "Just walking out the door embarrasses them, because we have the wrong shoes on, the wrong outfit or whatever. We can't worry about that. We've got to live our life."

