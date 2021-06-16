Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner have been friends since middle school

Stassie Karanikolaou on Longtime Best Friend Kylie Jenner: 'We're Stuck with Each Other Forever'

Stassie Karanikolaou is opening up about her longtime friendship with Kylie Jenner.

In a new interview with Bustle, the 24-year-old star discussed the origins of their friendship - the BFFs first met in a Barnes & Noble and then solidified their connection at a middle school sleepover.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We know too much about each other. We're stuck with each other forever," Karanikolaou said, later joking that she and Jenner are "going to move to a farm together and get married."

She went on to discuss how her family situation has led her to lean on friends like Jenner, 23, for support.

"My mom struggles with addiction, so that was a big thing. We have a very distant relationship. I've seen her maybe a couple times in the past few years," she explained, adding that her dad worked 16-hour days as a key grip while she was growing up.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"He did whatever he could to provide the best life that he could for me and my sister," Karanikolaou said. "He was there."

"My friends have always been my rock," she continued. "My friends are my family that I was able to choose."

Last week, Jenner and Karanikolaou's many other famous friends, including Jenner's older sister Kendall and model Hailey Baldwin, celebrated her 24th birthday with a night out on the town.

Before they headed out, though, Jenner threw her BFF an intimate birthday dinner complete with pasta dishes, baked chicken and bottles of champagne.

"happy bday stas 🤍," she captioned an Instagram Story video of the celebration.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to the outing, some fans on social media wondered why Jenner didn't appear to be at a previous party for Karanikolaou's birthday. Jenner debunked the rumors that their friendship was on the rocks when she posted from the dinner party.