Newly-Engaged Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals She Wants a 'Small' Wedding in Europe

Stassi Schroeder is getting a head start on her wedding planning!

Less than a week after the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend Beau Clark, Schroeder opened up about her future wedding plans during the latest episode of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.

While speaking on Friday’s episode, Schroeder revealed that she hadn’t given her upcoming nuptials too much thought yet, but said that she already has a place and guest list size in mind.

“All I know is I want my wedding to be small, but in Europe. I won’t give the exact country just yet,” she said on the podcast, before going on to justify the reason behind her decision.

“I really am not into entertaining people,” Schroeder explained. “I think because I entertain for a living all the time. I just want this to be intimate.”

“I don’t care if somebody’s having that great of a time. Like, how can you not have a great time in Europe? I know you’ll be fine,” she continued. “Keep it small, I’m not going to make small talk with people. It’s only people we love.”

Image zoom Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Engaged to Boyfriend Beau Clark: ‘I Feel Like Meghan Markle’

Another wedding detail that Schroeder has given some thought to? What she’ll be wearing on her big day!

“I know I want a lot of dresses,” the star shared. “But, like, will it take too much time to change and do outfit changes? Will I start feeling FOMO [fear of missing out] that I’m not enjoying my wedding and I’m sitting here changing?”

“It just seems like it’ll be a lot of time spent changing and I really want to enjoy,” she continued. “I just want to find out how to wear as many dresses as I can.”

“My whole wedding budget is gonna go into my dresses!” Schroeder joked.

Image zoom Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder Mindy Small/FilmMagic

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Stars Congratulate Stassi Schroeder on Her Engagement to Boyfriend Beau Clark

Last Wednesday, Schroeder revealed that Clark, 39, had popped the question in a post on Instagram. The star shared the happy news by posting a sweet photo of herself and new fiancé excitedly screaming.

“OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle,” Schroeder captioned the shot, which also showed off her massive engagement ring.

The reality stars posed for their announcement photo inside the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery, as Schroeder is a big fan of murder and the macabre — something which her beloved has helped her celebrate since they first started dating last year.

Their first Valentine’s Day together, Clark surprised his then-new girlfriend with a bloody murder-themed date night.

Though Schroeder is a fan of all things gruesome and scary, don’t expect her upcoming wedding to also showcase that.

“My wedding is not going to be Halloween-themed. I don’t want a tacky wedding, and those can easily be tacky,” she said on Friday’s podcast. “Beau’s not into morbid stuff. He just did that for me, so I got my proposal.”

“Now I’m gonna have an elegant, intimate, small, romantic wedding,” she added.

RELATED: Mystery Solved! Stassi Schroeder’s New Love Is Advertising Associate Beau Clark

Schroeder first revealed she was in a relationship in February 2018 and since then, the pair have quickly become fan favorites on the Bravo show.

The reality star previously opened up about their romance telling PEOPLE in January, Clark is a “good one.”

“I don’t feel badly about shouting it from the rooftops because y’all, I’ve been through like 15 years of s— boyfriends, so now that I have a good one and I’m fine to brag about it!”

Schroeder went on to reveal that she and Clark are not only a perfect match, but they also share beauty products.

“We sometimes share moisturizer. He put one in my purse today because he has eczema and I have psoriasis, so that’s something we bonded over,” Schroeder said at the time.

Schroeder also spoke on her relationship with Clark on Vanderpump Rules in January after celebrating her 30th birthday.

“Honestly, I just feel really proud. I have a great relationship now, and I have all of these great friends,” she said in a confessional. “Like, 23-year-old Stassi def wasn’t grateful for anything. Now I just feel thankful.”