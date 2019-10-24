Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Tours Wedding Venues in Italy with Fiancé Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder‘s wedding plans are well on their way!

The Vanderpump Rules star — who announced her engagement to Beau Clark in July — flew to Italy with her fiancé this week to begin looking at wedding venues in Rome.

Schroeder, 31, documented the tours on her Instagram Story, marking the venues one, two and three.

The first venue that the reality star featured was Hotel de Russie, a luxury hotel and spa.

She showed several spots from the location including an outdoor patio, gorgeous overhanging greenery and the main castle-like building.

Schroeder also gave a glimpse at a possible “rehearsal dinner option,” which would be under a vibrant shrubbery arch-way.

The second option on Schroeder’s tour was Hotel de la Ville.

The Vanderpump star showed off the interior of the venue, which featured vintage photos of the city, traditional tiled flooring and brightly colored walls and furniture.

Schroeder also posted footage from the couple’s third venue, Hotel Hassler Roma, a five-star luxury hotel located at the top of the famous Spanish Steps.

The option served as a potential rehearsal dinner location boasting a panoramic view of Rome alongside the dining area, as well as a full bar.

Schroeder and her team even shared photos from their venue tasting, which included Aperol Spritz cocktails and a tomato and burrata salad, which the reality star said is part of her “bridal diet.”

Less than a week after the Bravo star announced her engagement, she opened up about her future wedding plans on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.

Schroeder knew from the start that she wanted a European wedding.

“All I know is I want my wedding to be small, but in Europe. I won’t give the exact country just yet,” she said on the podcast, before going on to justify the reason behind her decision.

“I really am not into entertaining people,” Schroeder explained. “I think because I entertain for a living all the time. I just want this to be intimate.”

“I don’t care if somebody’s having that great of a time. Like, how can you not have a great time in Europe? I know you’ll be fine,” she continued. “Keep it small, I’m not going to make small talk with people. It’s only people we love.”