Stassi Schroeder Marries Fiancé Beau Clark: 'I Am So Proud to Be Your Wife'

Stassi Schroeder is now Mrs. Beau Clark!

The 32-year-old former reality star married fiancé Clark in a small and casual ceremony, she announced Wednesday on Instagram.

Schroeder and Clark, who are currently expecting their first child together, were supposed to tie the knot in Italy. Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they were forced to change their plans and postpone the lavish bash by a year. But that didn't stop them from officially saying "I do" on their original wedding date.

"Today would've been our wedding day," Schroeder, who was recently fired from Bravo's Vanderpump Rules for past racially insensitive comments, wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the ceremony.

"We went and did it anyway. ❤️ Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021," Schroeder continued.

Schroeder raved over her new husband in the caption, writing, "I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie."

In the video, Schroeder and Clark held hands as they were pronounced husband and wife. The duo then shared a sweet kiss and embrace before Clark affectionally cradled Schroeder's baby bump.

For the occasion, Schroeder wore a fitted white dress paired with white duster jacket. Clark opted for a polka-dot button up and black pants.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in July 2019, and the proposal aired last season on Vanderpump Rules,

In April, the author spoke about her pregnancy plans on the Vanderpump Rules After Show.

"So, this summer — before I knew I was going to be proposed to — yes. I know Beau is my person and the man I want to be with and I want to have a family with, and I'm not going to sit around and wait for him to propose to me for me to do the things that I want to do with him," she said.

PEOPLE confirmed Schroeder's pregnancy in June, shortly after she was let go from Vanderpump Rules.