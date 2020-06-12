Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Want to 'Move Forward' After Vanderpump Rules Firing

Bravo previously confirmed that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are ready to listen and learn.

Days after both Schroeder and Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules for past racially insensitive actions, a rep for the pair tells PEOPLE they want to "move forward as part of the solution."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," Schroeder and Doute's rep, Steve Honig, tells PEOPLE. "Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."

In a statement to PEOPLE on June 9, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder and Doute will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, on which they have both starred since the show's debut in 2013. Cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose years-old racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the network said.

Image zoom Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Lisa Vanderpump Lester Cohen/WireImage

Their exits came days after Schroeder and Doute both posted lengthy statements on Instagram in response to a past incident with former castmate Faith Stowers.

On June 2, during an Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice, Stowers — who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of the Bravo series — recalled a time when Schroeder and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, and called the police to pin the crimes on her.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people," Stowers, 31, said during the conversation. "And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

In 2018, Schroeder confirmed calling the cops about Stowers during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast. At the time, Doute tweeted a link to a news story about the woman at large at the time, writing, "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."

Image zoom Faith Stowers Desiree Stone/Getty

Schroeder apologized for her past actions on Sunday, saying in a statement, "Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better."

"I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person," she wrote.

Addressing Stowers specifically, Schroeder said: "My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Meanwhile, Doute shared her own statement on her social media. "I have been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers," she wrote.

"Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her," Doute said, adding, "It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Cartwright Says She Had 'Nothing to Do' with Racist Comments About Faith Stowers' Hair

After news of their firings broke, Lisa Vanderpump released a statement in which she said, "I condemn all forms of racism."

Stowers recently told PEOPLE that Schroeder has not reached out to her directly for an apology and Doute "DM’d me after receiving pressure from people to." Despite that, Stowers said she doesn't want them to be "shunned for what they did."

"When they do realize the power that they have, I want them to utilize it for good. They shouldn't be shunned for what they did, that won't help them. I want them to listen and learn," she said.

"Maybe we will see good things from Stassi and Kristen down the road."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make the government more responsive to racial disparities.