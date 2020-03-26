Stassi Schroeder Jokes That Planning a 'Nonexistent' Wedding Is 'Fun': 'Def Recommend'

To all the brides out there who are uncertain if their weddings will take place as planned during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Stassi Shroeder can relate.

Shroeder, 31, who got engaged to Beau Clark last year, tweeted out her frustration on Thursday about planning a wedding that might be eventually postponed or canceled.

“So planning a wedding that may be nonexistent is fun. Def recommend,” the Vanderpump Rules star wrote.

On Wednesday, the Next Level Basic author opened up on Twitter about life at home while California is under a stay at home order.

“Mood,” Shroeder captioned the GIF, which featured Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley saying, “I’ll tell you how I’m doing. Not well, bitch!”

She also joked in another tweet about Twitter feuds, writing, “quarantine life is getting weird.”

Schroeder and Clark are planning on tying the knot in October in Rome, Italy, the reality star previously said during a live taping of her podcast Basically Stassi last November. The country is currently under lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 and had 80,539 confirmed cases of the contagious respiratory virus as of Thursday, according to the New York Times.

“Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat,” Schroeder said on the podcast of the autumn date.

Clark added, “It’s going to be a crisp, fall wedding.”

Schroeder said on her podcast shortly after announcing her engagement that she wanted an “intimate” European ceremony.

“All I know is I want my wedding to be small, but in Europe. I won’t give the exact country just yet,” she said, adding, “I really am not into entertaining people. I think because I entertain for a living all the time. I just want this to be intimate.”

“I don’t care if somebody’s having that great of a time. Like, how can you not have a great time in Europe? I know you’ll be fine,” she said. “Keep it small, I’m not going to make small talk with people. It’s only people we love.”

Over the weekend, Schroeder shared the importance of social distancing on Instagram.

“Hi guys, I hope everyone is staying safe & staying in,” she wrote alongside a video. “It’s important for all of us to band together during this time of uncertainty, and with all the shops, bars and restaurants closed, I know it’s a tough time for many.”

She then shared that she will be participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge by sending fans who have been laid off due to the crisis things they need, “whether it be pantry items, craft supplies / school supplies for your kids or toiletry essentials.”

“Y’all, I know it’s a f—— lot right now, and we all feel sad or scared and then we have moments of feeling fine and then go back to feeling anxious or terrified again and it’s really hard to articulate all of this, especially on social media,” Schroeder said in the video. “But I think a good distraction is to reach out and help other people.”

Schroeder’s Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent announced earlier this month that she and fiancé Randall Emmett made the tough decision to postpone their wedding from April to July.

“We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” the couple said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time.

“We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses,” their statement continued. “Safety will always be our number one priority.”

