Stassi Schroeder‘s wedding reception hall better be a big one.

The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday and revealed that she’s inviting both Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave to her upcoming wedding.

“Yes, they are [both invited],” she said.

Vanderpump and Mellencamp famously had a falling-out last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the “PuppyGate” scandal. Mellencamp Arroyave, 39, claimed that she conspired with Vanderpump, 59, to get the storyline on the show, though the SUR owner denied having any part in the drama. Vanderpump was later accused of contacting tabloids about the drama, which she also denied.

In early June, Vanderpump quit RHOBH after nine seasons. Schroeder, of course, worked for Vanderpump for years as a waitress at SUR and still stars on the reality show she executive-produces.

Despite their feud, Schroeder, 31, said she hasn’t struggled to maintain separate friendships with both the women, adding that her fiancé Beau Clark is friends with Mellancamp Arroyave’s husband Edwin Arroyave.

“It’s so separate,” she said. “Beau has been friends with Edwin for a really long time. That’s why we became friends with Teddi. I love Teddi.”

And perfecting a carefully selected seating chart to avoid any drama hasn’t been the only stressful part of wedding planning for Schroeder. In a guest column for Glamour, the reality star said she originally didn’t plan on having bridesmaids — until her friends freaked out.

“When I told my friends that I didn’t want to have bridesmaids, though, they were livid. They were like, “Abso-f—ing-lutely not. We love you, and this means more to us than it does to you. If you don’t do bridesmaids, we’re going to kill you,” she wrote, adding that she eventually settled on having nine bridesmaids.

“It was hard to narrow down to just nine! I had to limit it to people who are a big part of my life right now, as well as Beau’s,” she continued. “So my bridesmaids need to be people who’ve been around us as a couple. The friends who will continue to be in our lives after we’re married.”

Schroeder announced her engagement to Clark in July. After touring several venues in Italy last October, the couple settled on a date and location.

“We are having an October wedding in Rome,” Schroeder said during a live taping of Basically Stassi at BravoCon in November. “Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat.”

“It’s going to be a crisp, fall wedding,” added Clark.