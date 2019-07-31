Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Engaged to Boyfriend Beau Clark: 'I Feel Like Meghan Markle'

Image zoom Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is engaged!

Schroeder, 31, shared the happy news on Instagram Wednesday by posting a sweet Instagram photo of herself and now fiancé Beau Clark excitedly screaming.

“OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle,” Schroeder captioned the shot, which also features her massive engagement ring.

The reality stars posed for their announcement photo inside the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetary as Schroeder is a big fan of murder and the macabre — something which her beloved has helped her celebrate since they first started dating last year.

Their first Valentine’s Day together, Clark surprised his then-new girlfriend with a bloody murder-themed date night.

Schroeder revealed she was in a relationship in February 2018 and the pair have fast become Bravo fan favorites on the show.

Schroeder previously opened up about their romance telling PEOPLE in January, Clark is a “good one.”

“I don’t feel badly about shouting it from the rooftops because y’all, I’ve been through like 15 years of s— boyfriends, so now that I have a good one and I’m fine to brag about it!”

Schroeder went on to reveal that she and Clark are not only a perfect match, but they also share beauty products.

“We sometimes share moisturizer. He put one in my purse today because he has eczema and I have psoriasis, so that’s something we bonded over,” Schroeder said at the time.

Schroeder also spoke on her relationship with Clark on Vanderpump Rules in January after celebrating her 30th birthday.

“Honestly, I just feel really proud. I have a great relationship now, and I have all of these great friends,” she said in a confessional. “Like, 23-year-old Stassi def wasn’t grateful for anything. Now I just feel thankful.”

Before Clark, Schroeder dated her costar Jax Taylor.

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules in April, a then-engaged Taylor, 40, confessed he still had feelings for Schroeder.

Image zoom Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder Mindy Small/FilmMagic

“Actually, you know what? I do have something to tell you. Now is probably as good a time as any. I just want you to know I still have feelings for you,” Taylor said on the cast’s trip to Mexico.

After a second of stunned silence, Stassi doesn’t miss a beat.

“You’re so f—ing lame,” she says.

“I know, I was — I can’t do it, I’m sorry,” he says as they both burst out laughing.

The two dated on and off during the first two seasons of Vanderpump Rules, and he cheated on her multiple times — including with best friend Kristen Doute).

The former couple now has a platonic friendship as he recently married costar Brittany Cartwright.