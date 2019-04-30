Stassi Schroeder Defends Lala Kent and Randall Emmett After 50 Cent Feud: 'I'm Grossed Out'

Stassi Schroeder just weighed in on her Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent‘s feud with rapper 50 Cent.

On Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schroeder, 30, said that the feud — which kicked off over the weekend when the rapper claimed Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett owed him the remaining balance on an alleged $1 million loan — left her feeling “grossed out.”

“I’m really actually grossed out by the whole entire thing,” she said. “I don’t understand why this has become, like, a relationship thing — like, he’s in love with Lala.”

“And why is it that [50 Cent] is posting about money? Like, Venmo request, PayPal request,” Schroeder added, joking, “I don’t understand why this is a whole Instagram thing. If so, tag me, because I could use some more followers!”

“It’s really dark,” she continued. “I have spent so much time with Lala and Randall … We’re upset about it.”

The feud escalated when 50 Cent threatened Emmett with physical violence should the producer and poker player not pay him back by Monday.

“Keep playing with me and get ya f—ing head cracked in front of everybody,” the rapper wrote in an apparent screenshot of a text message exchange between the two. “You took my kindness for weakness. Now I’m [going to] show you what [I’ve] been [trying] not to do to you dumb motherf—er.”

The “In Da Club” rapper, 43, then shared a series of memes mocking Emmett and Kent, all while counting down to the debt’s due date. “Money Monday right around the corner,” he wrote. “I’m going to bed early.”

Reps for 50 Cent, Kent and Emmett did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Monday, but things started to go sour between the parties on Friday when 50 Cent shared a since-deleted vintage Vanderpump Rules clip on Instagram of Kent, 28, explaining how she had met Emmett, 48, during the casting for a movie he was producing.

“I met him through The Row. Rand saw me and sent his assistant up to ask me If I was an actress. I told him to go to my Instagram account. The next day, I get a phone call that says you have an audition!” Kent recalled to pal Schroeder in the episode. “I had auditioned for it and we went out, me and him and, like, two of my friends. I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable.”

“He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts,” Kent continued. “The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’ “

Kent went on to star in The Row, something that caused 50 Cent to later liken Emmett to disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. “Ten seconds left in the fourth quarter hoe’s are winning,” 50 Cent commented on the clip. “Do you want a range rover? Yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d—. LOL smh.”

Kent then jumped into 50 Cent’s comments, questioning the rapper’s masculinity.

“I’m disgusted,” she wrote, in a since-deleted comment shared by 50 Cent. “We’ve sat up at dinners solo with you, you showing mad love, while begging Rand to put one of your new talentless bitches in a film, and this is how you come for me? On the gram?”

“She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica, Queens and she’s up in here watching Bravo,” Kent continued in another since-deleted comment captured by Comments by Celebs, using a feminine pronoun for the New York rapper. “Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction.”

Later, Kent claimed in a video on her Instagram Story shared by fans online that 50 Cent was trying to “diminish the validity of the #MeToo movement” by mocking her.

“That I will not stand for,” she said. “If you have been affected by a man like 50, do not be quiet. We’re not going to be silenced. I have your back. And we need to let these f—ers know that they are not safe. Because once they think they’ve silenced us, we are all f—ed.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent posted screenshots of alleged texts between himself and Emmett, demanding the producer repay the money, which 50 Cent said Emmett borrowed six years prior.

Emmett, for his part, appeared to be upset about it all. He apologized multiple times, claiming that he was “not doing well” and that the stress of their public feud was causing chest pains.

“I’m sorry fofty,” Emmett allegedly wrote, misspelling 50 Cent’s name. “I’m heading to the emergency room. I’m not doing well. Please don’t text me anymore. I’m sorry for everything. This is too much for me. I’m so hurt and not feeling well.”

“F— you Randall,” 50 Cent wrote on Saturday, continuing to go in on Emmett even after the producer allegedly paid him $250,000 towards the loan. “I want all my money Monday, f— that. If he ain’t got it, he can put his Rolls Royce on the truck to NY. The friend s— is overrated.”

50 Cent even mocked Emmett’s alleged health scare, claiming he was faking his heart condition even after sharing a since-deleted photo of Emmett at the hospital getting his heart checked out.

“You’re not going to die before Monday,” 50 Cent wrote. ”Go ahead knock yourself out LOL.” He then shared a series of since-deleted memes, threatening Emmett with the Monday deadline.

The rapper also made “I’m sorry FOFTY” T-shirts — capitalizing on both Emmett’s apology and his misspelling.

In the end, the feud was short-lived, coming to a close on Monday afternoon.

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson AKA Fofty has confirmed that the 1 million dollars debt owed has been paid in full,” a rep for 50 Cent told PEOPLE in a statement.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent shared another text exchange with Emmett confirming the rapper “just got the wire.” He captioned the post, “I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. Positive vibes now guys.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (11 p.m. ET) and Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET), both on Bravo.