Stassi Schroeder Says She and Beau Clark Have Hooked Up 'Less' Since Engagement: 'We're So Busy'

Stassi Schroeder is getting candid about life as an engaged woman.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, the Vanderpump Rules star discussed some of the changes in her relationship with fiancé Beau Clark since he popped the question in July.

“We hook up a lot less because we’re so busy,” Schroeder, 31, explained to her friend Lo French.

“We’re so busy working together because we’re doing the podcast tour and planning a wedding,” the Bravo star continued. “And then in between still filming Vanderpump Rules and having shoots and things we need to do that I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.'”

“I told you, you need to like, schedule it and put it in your calendar,” joked French.

Image zoom Ian Maddox

And while Schroeder called the decline of hookups a “negative” in her relationship with Clark, she also pinpointed a “positive” change that has come from his proposal.

“I feel like there is just an extra layer of safety of knowing that when we do get in an argument, not that it ever felt like the end of the world, but it feels like ‘Okay, whatever,'” she said. “It doesn’t even matter because we are getting married so who gives a s—.”

Less than a week after she announced her engagement to Clark, Schroeder opened up about her future wedding plans on her podcast.

“All I know is I want my wedding to be small, but in Europe. I won’t give the exact country just yet,” she said, before going on to justify the reason behind her decision.

“I really am not into entertaining people,” Schroeder explained. “I think because I entertain for a living all the time. I just want this to be intimate.”

“I don’t care if somebody’s having that great of a time. Like, how can you not have a great time in Europe? I know you’ll be fine,” she continued. “Keep it small, I’m not going to make small talk with people. It’s only people we love.”

She recently exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Clark have since hired wedding planners and chosen Rome, Italy, as their wedding location. Italy, of course, is a special place for the bride and groom: They’ve vacationed there, and Clark even lived abroad as a child.

Image zoom Ian Maddox

In her July 31 Instagram post announcing the engagement, Schroeder shared a photo of her and her new fiancé mock-screaming.

“OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle,” Schroeder captioned the shot, which also showed off her sparkly, 3.5-carat engagement ring, Clark’s family heirloom from the early 1900s.

The reality stars posed for their announcement photo inside the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery, as Schroeder is a big fan of murder and the macabre.

Schroeder first revealed she was in a relationship in February 2018 and since then, the pair have quickly become fan favorites on the Bravo show.

In January, she opened up about Clark to PEOPLE, gushing that he’s a “good one.”

“I don’t feel badly about shouting it from the rooftops because y’all, I’ve been through like 15 years of s— boyfriends,” she said. “So now that I have a good one and I’m fine to brag about it!”